FRANKFURT, Sept 20 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0611 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ADIDAS
Indicated 6.2 percent lower
Adidas warned on 2013 profit on Thursday, saying adverse
currency effects, a distribution problem in Russia and poor
trading at its golf business meant targets were no longer
attainable.
The company also expanded its board with a new sales chief.
RWE
Indicated 4.5 percent lower
RWE said it plans to pay a dividend of 1 euro per common or
preferred share for 2013, down from 2 euros previously, and will
cut its future payout ratio to 40-50 percent of net profit, from
50-60 percent previously, as the renewable energies bite. It
stuck to its 2013 earnings targets, however.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Sprint Corp and T-Mobile US Inc confirmed on
Thursday they will not participate in Canada's upcoming auction
of prized wireless spectrum, joining larger rival Verizon
Communications Inc in shunning the market.
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Allianz's U.S. bond giant Pimco expects global economic
growth to accelerate over the next year while being vulnerable
to negative economic surprises from Japan, a note published on
the firm's website said on Thursday.
BILFINGER
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Bilfinger plans to cut 1,250 jobs worldwide, or just under 2
percent of its workforce, over the next two years as it seeks to
cut sales and administration costs. The company also said Pieter
Koolen had joined the executive board, while Thomas Toepfer
would leave it on Oct. 31.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
GAGFAH - Deutsche Bank raises rating to "buy" from
"hold"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.26 pct, S&P 500 -0.18 pct, Nasdaq
+0.15 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -0.16 pct at Friday's close.
(Reporting by Peter Dinkloh, Jonathan Gould and Ludwig Burger)