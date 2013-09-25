FRANKFURT, Sept 25 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0614 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Volkswagen plans to double capacity of a newly opened
factory in the southern Chinese city of Foshan, its China chief
executive said on Wednesday.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Lufthansa is leaving the door ajar to forming an alliance
with any of the Gulf airlines, the German carrier's chief
executive said, even though currently it sees no benefit in a
partnership.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 1.7 percent higher
ThyssenKrupp said on Wednesday that Sweden-based activist
fund Cevian's stake in the German steelmaker rose to 5.2 percent
as of Sept. 23 from less then 3 percent previously.
MERCK KGAA
Indicated unchanged
Germany's Merck KGaA said it would start a new study testing
its experimental lung cancer vaccine Stimuvax, which fell
through in a previous late-stage trial.
EADS
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
China's BOC Aviation has ordered 25 A320 jets from Airbus, a
source with knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Wednesday.
Vietnamese low-cost airline VietJet looked close on Tuesday
to placing an order for as many as 100 Airbus jets worth up to
$10 billion, sources familiar with the discussions said.
Airbus will launch a short-range "Regional" version of its
best-selling A330 wide-bodied jet at an airshow in China on
Wednesday, industry sources said.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq
+0.1 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei -0.8 pct at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German consumer sentiment rose to its highest level in six
years heading into October as historically low interest rates
encouraged greater willingness to buy, the GfK market research
group said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Peter Dinkloh)