FRANKFURT, Sept 30 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.8 percent lower on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0630 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BAYER
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
Bayer said it named Pfizer executive Olivier
Brandicourt as the new head of its healthcare division.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
Europe's biggest engineering firm is to shed 15,000 jobs
over the next year, a third of them in Germany, as part of a 6
billion euro ($8.1 billion) cost cutting programme, a spokesman
said on Sunday.
MERCK KGAA
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
New study data confirmed that the company's cancer drug
Erbitux was more effective at prolonging the lives of bowel
cancer patients than Roche's Avastin, Merck KGaA said.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
The European Union's markets watchdog wants to charge
foreign clearing houses seeking to cash in on new derivatives
rules being introduced across the 28-country bloc, an EU
document showed.
E.ON
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
Sweden's 1,400 megawatt Oskarshamn-3 nuclear generator was
shut down while trying to ramp up power on Sunday morning due to
problems with a cooling water inlet. Oskarshamn plant located on
the Swedish east coast is partly owned by E.ON.
METRO
Indicated 1.7 percent lower
German department store chain Kaufhof is doing well but
owner Metro wants to sell it, the group's chief executive Olaf
Koch told Wirtschaftswoche magazine.
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN, GSW IMMOBILIEN
Deutsche Wohnen indicated 0.4 percent lower
GSW Immobilien indicated unchanged
An extraordinary general meeting of Deutsche Wohnen
shareholders is due, at which they are to vote on the issue of
new shares to fund the planned takeover of GSW Immobilien.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq
-0.2 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei -2.1 pct at Monday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German real retail sales rose 0.5 percent on the month and
0.3 percent on the year in August, lagging consensus
expectations for a 0.8 pct month-on-month and 0.4 percent
year-on-year rise.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Harro ten Wolde and Jonathan
Gould)