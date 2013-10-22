FRANKFURT Oct 22 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0613 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has asked major currency dealing banks, including Deutsche Bank AG, to search their records as part of a global probe into possible currency market manipulation and hand over any evidence of wrongdoing, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

German automaker Daimler AG is preparing a two-year investment plan for commercial vehicle production in Brazil and will announce its investments for 2014 and 2015 on Sunday, a spokeswoman said.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

A U.S. judge has thrown out a lawsuit accusing Germany's Siemens AG of funneling kickbacks to Chinese and North Korean hospital officials, narrowing the ability of plaintiffs to use U.S. courts to sue over conduct outside the country.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The European Court of Justice is set to rule on a bid by the European Commission to overturn a key element of a law that gives the German state of Lower Saxony, VW's No. 2 stakeholder, a veto over major decisions at the region's biggest carmaker.

The court usually follows the recommendation of its advocate-general who had already rejected the commission's case in May.

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The sportswear group said it is combining management of its Adidas and Reebok brands in North America, resulting in the departure of Reebok North America head Uli Becker. The head of the Adidas brand in the region, Patrik Nilsson, will become President Adidas Group North America.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 1.4 percent lower

Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger told German paper WAZ that the company would only sell its steel plants in Brazil and the United States if it reached a deal that made more sense than keeping them.

AIRBUS

Indicated 0.3 percent in Frankfurt

Flight trials for Airbus's latest passenger jet, the A350, are going well and it is sticking to its target of delivering the first of the lightweight jets in the second half of 2014, programme chief Didier Evrard said.

LEG IMMOBILIEN

Indication not available

The largest shareholders in the German real estate company LEG Immobilien, Goldman Sachs's Whitehall Fund and the hedge fund Perry Capital, are selling 13.2 percent of the shares in the company, nine months after it was listed.

QIAGEN

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

The group announced a partnership with Clovis Oncology to co-develop companion diagnostics targeting drug-resistant EGFR mutations.

MORPHOSYS

Indicated 2.5 percent higher

The company said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted a patent covering the group's cancer compound MOR208.

ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS

SALZGITTER - UBS cuts Salzgitter to 'sell' from 'neutral', traders say.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.01 pct, Nasdaq +0.15 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei +0.1 pct at Tuesday's close.

