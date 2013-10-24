FRANKFURT Oct 24 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open flat on Thursday, according to premarket data
from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DAIMLER
Indicated 1.6 pct higher
German automotive group Daimler forecast
full-year underlying profits would drop about 8 percent, after
posting better-than-expected results for the three months
through September.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.5 pct higher
The U.S. Department of Justice is probing at least nine
banks, including Deutsche, over sales of mortgage-backed
securities, the Financial Times reported.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.3 pct higher
Closer cooperation with Turkish Airlines is not
currently possible at present, the CFO of Lufthansa said at an
event in Frankfurt on Wednesday evening.
CELESIO
Indicated 4.9 pct higher
U.S. drugs distributor McKesson made an $8.3 billion
takeover bid for German peer Celesio CLSGn.DE to boost its
purchasing power with global drug makers.
METRO
Indicated 0.4 pct higher
Metro unit Real is investing 500 million euros in measures
such as renovating its stores over the next three to four years,
the head of the supermarket chain Didier Fleury told
Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung. He said the group would reach a
2 percent profit margin "in the next years".
KRONES
Indicated 1.0 pct higher
The bottling maker reported a nine-month pretax profit of
117.1 million euros, confirmed 2013 targets and said it expects
higher revenue and profits in 2014.
SOFTWARE AG
Indicated 3.4 pct lower
The business software firm confirmed its 2013 earnings per
share outlook but warned operational results could be at the low
end of projections as it reported EBIT in line with expectations
at 49.1 million euros.
AIXTRON
Indicated 3.7 pct lower
Late Wednesday the chip equipment maker said it will issue
up to 10,223,133 new no-par value registered shares,
corresponding to approximately 10 pct of the current share
capital, for cash. Shareholders' subscription rights will be
excluded.
Aixtron also said it had swung to a third-quarter operating
profit of 2.9 million euros from a 78.3 million euro loss in the
same period last year. Average expectation in a Reuters poll was
a 7 million euro operating loss.
KONTRON
Indicated 3.5 pct lower
The computer maker reported third quarter revenues of 124
million euros and operating profit before special items of 1.4
million. It said it expected revenue of 510-530 million for the
year.
GRENKELEASING
Indicated 0.6 pct higher
The leasing company reported nine-month net profit up 16
percent to 35.1 million.
PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 0.3 pct higher
The real estate company said it has signed a deal to buy an
office property portfolio for 800 million euros.
TOM TAILOR
Indicated 2.6 pct lower
The retailer said it will issue 1,818,098 new no-par-value
registered shares against cash contributions, to raise share
capital to 26,027,133 euros. Tom Tailor said 9-month group sales
rose 65 pct to 656 mln eur and its recurring EBITDA increased by
52.8 pct to 47.2 mln euros.
DIALOG SEMI
Indicated 4.4 pct higher
The integrated circuit specialist said Samsung
had adopted its combined power management and audio technology
in its latest Galaxy smartphone model.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
QSC AG - Berenberg cuts to 'hold' from 'buy'
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 pct, Nasdaq
-0.6 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei +0.4 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Markit's composite flash Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
for October due at 0728 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 51.5,
services PMI seen at 53.9.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.7260 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan, Harro ten Wolde and Peter
Dinkloh)