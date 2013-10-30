FRANKFURT Oct 30 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open unchanged on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0727 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BMW, DAIMLER, VOLKSWAGEN
BMW indicated 0.4 percent higher
Daimler indicated unchanged
VW indicated 0.2 percent higher
Lithuania, holder of the EU presidency, has made a new
proposal to weaken rules on how much carbon new cars can emit
from 2020, in line with demands from Germany and its luxury
manufacturers, EU diplomats said on Tuesday.
VOLKSWAGEN
Q3 results due. Operating group profit seen up 18.3 percent
at 2.77 billion euros ($3.81 billion). Poll:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
A U.S. judge on Tuesday refused to allow shareholders to
proceed as a group in a lawsuit accusing Deutsche Bank of
misrepresenting the risks of mortgage-related investments that
were central to the financial crisis.
Separately, RHJI said it will acquire Deutsche Bank's BHF
unit for about 354 million euros.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The exchange operator will hold a conference call with
analysts after the company reported third-quarter profit halved
on the legal provisions and lower trading activity at its
derivatives arm Eurex.
RWE
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Germany's No.2 utility is looking for new ways to boost its
renewable power business, including partnerships with investors,
according to an internal document seen by Reuters on
Tuesday.
E.ON
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The utility does not earn any money with its power
generation facilities in Europe, management-board member
Leonhard Birnbaum was quoted as saying by German paper
Boersen-Zeitung.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Hochtief's Australian division Leighton faces a
class action lawsuit from shareholders over write-downs in some
of its projects in 2011, another blow to the company accused
this month of corruption in the local media.
EADS
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The group's aircraft maker Airbus kept its 2013 goals for
the A380 despite a dearth of orders, but struck a more cautious
note for future years, saying it would not on average deliver
fewer than 25, which is below the level built into its
longer-term financial targets.
QIAGEN
Indicated 2.1 percent higher
The company reported better than expected Q3 earnings and
maintained its full-year outlook, it said late Tuesday.
VOSSLOH
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Q3 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) reached 21.9
million euros, beating a 18.3 million analyst forecast.
Poll:
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq
+0.3 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +1.2 pct at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Unemployment in October due at 0855 GMT, seen at 2.8 million
non-seasonally adjusted and at a seasonally adjusted jobless
rate of 6.9 percent.
Preliminary consumer price inflation in October at 1300 GMT,
seen at 1.4 percent on the year.
Preliminary harmonised consumer price index for October at
1300 GMT, seen at 1.5 percent on the year.
($1 = 0.7262 euros)
(Reporting by Peter Dinkloh, Victoria Bryan and Christoph
Steitz)