FRANKFURT Oct 31 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0711 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Germany's largest drugmaker posted a 7.7 percent gain in adjusted core earnings, helped by strong sales growth of newly introduced pharmaceuticals.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 2.4 percent lower

Polish unit BRE Bank reported third-quarter net profit almost unchanged year-on-year and just a notch above market expectations, as improved deposit margins and rising retail loans helped to make up for record low interest rates.

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Lufthansa's passenger airline business increased its third-quarter operating profit by 3.5 percent as Europe's biggest airline rolled back seating capacity amidst weak demand while cost cuts started to bear fruit.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Telefonica Czech Republic and T-Mobile have signed an agreement to share their 2G and 3G mobile networks in the Czech Republic, the companies said on Wednesday.

GEA GROUP

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The company affirmed its outlook after its operating EBITDA rose 1.3 percent to 172 million euros in the third quarter.

EVONIK

Up 2.0 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The chemicals company kept its outlook for the year after reporting a drop in adjusted core earnings, hit by lower prices for its animal feed ingredients and specialty plastics, which was not as bad as expected.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The company's Australian business Leighton won a $249 million coal contract.

HUGO BOSS

Down 0.8 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The fashion house said it was expecting a strong final quarter as it reported on Thursday third-quarter sales that fell short of expectations due to currency effects.

WACKER CHEMIE

Indicated 4.6 percent lower

Wacker Chemie's third-quarter core earnings fell by nearly a fifth, as fallout from a crisis in the solar sector, which it supplies, continued to hit the group's business.

DRAEGERWERK

Indicated 2.2 percent lower

The company said it expects its operating profit margin to come in at the lower end of its target range of 8 to 10 percent due primarily to negative currency effects.

NEMETSCHEK

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

The company said it was well on its way to achieving its 2013 targets after maintenance contracts helped it post a 12 percent gain in third-quarter EBITDA to 11.4 million euros.

TAKKT

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The company trimmed its outlook, saying it now expected a 3 percent decline in 2013 organic sales due to declining sales from its business with U.S. federal agencies. It also said it now saw its EBITDA margin at about 13 percent.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.5 pct, Nasdaq -0.6 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei -1.2 pct at Thursday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

COMMERZBANK - UBS cuts the stock to "sell" from "neutral", raises its target price to 7.90 euros vs 6.90 euros

HENKEL - Jefferies raises the stock to "buy" and lifts its target price to 90 euros

LINDE - S&P Capital IQ cuts the stock to "hold" from "buy"

VOSSLOH - S&P Capital IQ cuts the stock to "sell" from "hold"

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

GfK consumer sentiment index for November at 7.0 vs 7.1.

September import prices unchanged m/m, -2.8 pct y/y.

September retail sales due at 0700 GMT, seen up 0.4 percent in real terms month-on-month, seen up 1.0 percent in real terms year-on-year.

($1 = 0.7262 euros) (Reporting by Peter Dinkloh and Maria Sheahan)