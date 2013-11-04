BERLIN/FRANKFURT Nov 4 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0700 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.6 percent higher

VW indicated 0.4 percent higher

BMW's U.S. October sales rose 2.9 percent to 33,274 vehicles. Daimler's Mercedes-Benz reported U.S. October sales of 32,620 units, up 22.4 percent year-on-year.

Separately, Q3 results due from Volkswagen's premium brand Audi.

BANKS

Deutsche Bank indicated 0.4 percent higher

The Bundesbank sees risks for German lenders ahead of a European Central Bank audit, citing banks' shipping exposures and commercial properties, Wirtschaftswoche reported on Saturday, citing board member Andreas Dombret.

BASF

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The world's largest chemicals maker by sales would incur over 300 million euros ($404.6 million) in extra costs per year if the company was stripped off exemptions under Germany's renewable energy act (EEG), Wirtschaftswoche reported on Saturday, citing a spokesman.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Germany's second largest lender should not remain independent at all costs, Welt am Sonntag reported, citing the CEO.

The lender is clearly missing its planned annual targets, Wirtschaftswoche reported, citing in-house documents but without specifying the targets.

DAIMLER

Daimler indicated 0.5 percent higher

Mercedes poached BMW's sales chief in China who joined the carmaker's local sales operations on Nov. 1, Automobilwoche reported on Saturday.

Berlin prosecutors said they are investigating ex-German state minister Eckart von Klaeden over a potential conflict of interest after Chancellor Angela Merkel's former ally joined Daimler as a lobbyist. Daimler said it had no doubts about Klaeden's integrity.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The industrial giant may set a new operating profit margin target of 10 percent, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Saturday, without citing the source of the information. Siemens declined to comment.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The industrial conglomerate denied a media report saying it is about to sign a $3.4 billion contract to sell submarines to Saudi Arabia.

Separately, chairman Ulrich Lehner is planning steps to monitor the steelmaker's operating business more closely, aiming to set up expert panels to deal with key issues, Wirtschaftswoche reported on Saturday, citing an unnamed manager.

BAYWA

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The company will refrain from making further large acquisitions next year after another possible takeover in the produce sector, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported, citing CEO Klaus Josef Lutz.

FUCHS PETROLUB

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The lubricant maker confirmed its 2013 outlook for an increase in EBIT and organic growth in sales revenue after reporting a 5.8 percent rise in EBIT to 237.2 million euros in the first nine months of the year.

TAG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

CEO Rolf Elgeti expanded his private real estate investments last month after pledging to transfer all such activities to a trustee by the end of the year, Welt am Sonntag reported.

XING

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The business social network aims to double sales to about 150 million euros by 2016, Welt am Sonntag reported on Saturday, citing CEO Thomas Vollmoeller.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones up 0.45 pct, S&P 500 up 0.29 pct, Nasdaq up 0.06 pct at Friday's close.

Japanese markets were closed for a holiday on Monday.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Markit/BME manufacturing PMI for October due at 0853 GMT. Seen flat at 51.5.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

