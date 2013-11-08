FRANKFURT Nov 8 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0719 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank Chairman Paul Achleitner said the supervisory board at Germany's flagship lender decided to extend co-chief executive Juergen Fitschen's contract until 2017 despite knowing about a criminal probe against him.

Separately, a German labour court said that organisational lapses by Deutsche Bank provided a working environment that could have led to the rigging of interest rates.

ALLIANZ

Europe's biggest insurer said it expected operating profit of slightly more than 9.7 billion euros ($13 billion) in 2013, edging over the top of its own target range and in line with analysts' expectations.

VOLKSWAGEN

The carmaker said on Thursday it would invest $118 million to kick off the expansion of its engine plant in the Mexican state of Guanajuato, to make components for a new configuration of its EA 888 engines.

EADS

Airbus extended a lead over rival Boeing in October, selling 153 jets to bring new orders for the first 10 months of the year to 1,265 aircraft, data showed on Thursday.

PUMA

The sporting goods company's new chief executive warned it would take some time to turn around the sporting goods maker as it cut its profit outlook for the year and reported a 20 percent fall in operating profit.

RHEINMETALL

German defence and automotive parts group said quarterly EBIT before special items rose to 31 million euros ($41.5 million) from 30 million euros last year, above the 28.4 million euro average estimate in a Reuters poll.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS:

K+S - JP Morgan raises to "neutral" from "underweight"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1 pct, S&P 500 -1.3 pct, Nasdaq -1.9 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei -1 pct at Friday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Germany's trade surplus rose to a record high in September as exports climbed across the board, data showed on Friday, at a time when Europe's largest economy has come under fire for relying too heavily on foreign trade..

($1 = 0.7472 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Christoph Steitz)