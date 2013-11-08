FRANKFURT Nov 8 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0719 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Deutsche Bank Chairman Paul Achleitner said the supervisory
board at Germany's flagship lender decided to extend co-chief
executive Juergen Fitschen's contract until 2017 despite knowing
about a criminal probe against him.
Separately, a German labour court said that organisational
lapses by Deutsche Bank provided a working environment that
could have led to the rigging of interest rates.
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Europe's biggest insurer said it expected operating profit
of slightly more than 9.7 billion euros ($13 billion) in 2013,
edging over the top of its own target range and in line with
analysts' expectations.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The carmaker said on Thursday it would invest $118 million
to kick off the expansion of its engine plant in the Mexican
state of Guanajuato, to make components for a new configuration
of its EA 888 engines.
EADS
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Airbus extended a lead over rival Boeing in October,
selling 153 jets to bring new orders for the first 10 months of
the year to 1,265 aircraft, data showed on Thursday.
PUMA
Indicated 4.7 percent lower
The sporting goods company's new chief executive warned it
would take some time to turn around the sporting goods maker as
it cut its profit outlook for the year and reported a 20 percent
fall in operating profit.
RHEINMETALL
Indicated 4.5 percent lower
German defence and automotive parts group said quarterly
EBIT before special items rose to 31 million euros ($41.5
million) from 30 million euros last year, above the 28.4 million
euro average estimate in a Reuters poll.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS:
K+S - JP Morgan raises to "neutral" from
"underweight"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1 pct, S&P 500 -1.3 pct, Nasdaq
-1.9 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -1 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Germany's trade surplus rose to a record high in September
as exports climbed across the board, data showed on Friday, at a
time when Europe's largest economy has come under fire for
relying too heavily on foreign trade..
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
