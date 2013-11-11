FRANKFURT Nov 11 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0706 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 2.1 pct lower

Deutsche Telekom on Sunday said it had bought GTS Central Europe for 546 million euros ($729 million) in a deal which hands the German telecom operator a fibre optic fixed-line and infrastructure business in Eastern Europe.

Related news

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.5 pct lower

Daimler executives are under investigation on suspicion of "granting undue advantage" to Eckart von Klaeden after Chancellor Angela Merkel's former aide joined the carmaker as a lobbyist, the Berlin prosecutor's office said on Friday.

Related news

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.3 pct higher

An influential regional leader in Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative party said he does not believe a financial transaction tax (FTT) will be enacted in Germany even though coalition negotiators have agreed to push for the tax.

Related news

DEUTSCHE BANK COMMERZBANK

Deutsche Bank indicated unchanged

Commerzbank indicated 0.5 pct higher

Angela Merkel's conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD) have struck a deal on the contours of a European banking union under which a body attached to European finance ministers, not the European Commission, would decide when to close failing banks.

German companies need to diversify their funding as the implementation of new bank safety rules makes it harder for banks to provide loans, Deutsche Bank co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen told Germany's Boersen Zeitung.

Related news

BASF

Indicated 0.3 pct higher

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and the centre-left Social Democrats have agreed in coalition talks to put a moratorium on fracking for shale gas, lowering the chance that BASF's oil and gas arm Wintershall can assess the potential of shale gas in Germany.

BASF chief executive Kurt Bock said German jobs could be lost if the chemicals giant has to start paying electricity grid fees to shift the burden of funding a renewable energy infrastructure to large companies.

Related news

INFINEON

Indicated 0.9 pct higher

The microchip maker's Chief Executive Reinhard Ploss reiterated that business in the second half of its fiscal year through September was better than expected, speaking in an interview with weekly magazine Wirtschaftwoche.

Related news

GAGFAH

Indicated 0.7 pct higher

German real estate group Gagfah aims to return to paying dividends, with a payout planned for financial year 2014, chief financial officer Gerald Klinck told weekly paper Boersen-Zeitung.

Related news

RHOEN KLINIKUM

Indicated 0.6 pct higher

The hospitals chain that is selling most of its assets to Fresenius said late on Friday it would cut as many as 150 of the 220 jobs at its headquarters in Bad Neustadt an der Saale.

Related news

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP

Indicated 0.2 pct higher

Chief financial officer Olaf Borkers told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung the real estate company was mulling a dividend hike. For 2012, the company paid a dividend of 1.20 euros a share.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.1 pct, S&P 500 +1.3 pct, Nasdaq +1.6 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei +1.3 pct at Monday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES