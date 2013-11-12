FRANKFURT/BERLIN Nov 12 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0707 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 0.6 pct lower
Europe's largest postal service posted a 7 percent increase
in third-quarter operating profit (EBIT) to 646 million euros,
beating analyst estimates.
Related news
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
T-Mobile US Inc announced on Monday a stock
offering that could bring it almost $2 billion for spectrum
purchases.
Related news
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
Germany's largest bank will have to hold an extra 2 percent
of risk-weighted core capital on top of the 7 percent minimum
all banks across the world must hold by 2019 under the Basel III
accord, the Financial Stability Board said on Monday.
Related news
INFINEON
Indicated 3.1 percent lower
The chip maker reported a year-on-year 26 percent rise in
its fourth-quarter core operating profit to 148 million euros,
beating analyst estimates.
Related news
LANXESS
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 187 million
euros, still beating analyst estimates.
Related news
HENKEL
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
The company raised its profit margin outlook for the year
after a robust adhesives division helped to offset currency
headwinds in the third quarter. Adjusted EBIT of 672 million
euros ($901 million) beat analyst estimates.
Related news
OSRAM
Indicated 1.6 percent higher in early trade in Frankfurt
The ligthing maker said it expects its net income to improve
sharply in its current fiscal year after it slashed jobs and
costs to return to profit. The fourth-quarter net loss narrowed
to 29 million euros from 119 million in the year-ago period,
missing analyst estimates.
Related news
AAREAL BANK
Indicated 1.4 percent lower
Third quarter consolidated net profit came in at 23 million
euros, in line with consensus. Aareal Bank said it expected
consolidated operating profit this year on a level comparable to
the 185 million euros earned in 2011.
Related news
LEONI
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)
plunged 31 percent to a lower than expected 36.5 million euros.
Related news
BILFINGER
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
The engineering and services group posted third-quarter
earnings that fell short of expectations and issued an
disappointing outlook.
Related news
JENOPTIK
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The group posted earnings before interest and taxes of 14
million euros, missing analyst forecasts.
Related news
WACKER NEUSON
Indicated 1.6 percent lower
Third-quarter EBITDA rose 21 percent to 41.2 million euros.
Related news
SOLARWORLD
Indicated 3.2 percent higher lower
The solar company lowered its 2013 sales forecast, now
expecting revenue to decline versus the previous year due in
part to sales in its core German market developed weaker than
planned. Previously it had expected 2013 revenue to exceed the
previous year's level.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones up 0.14 pct, S&P 500 up 0.07 pct,
SNasdaq up 0.01 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei rises 2.2 pct.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German Oct. CPI -0.2 pct m/m, +1.2 pct y/y
German Oct. HCPI -0.3 pct m/m, +1.2 pct.
German Oct. wholesale price index: -1.0 pct m/m, -2.7 pct
y/y
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS