FRANKFURT Nov 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

E.ON

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

E.ON lowered the upper end of its full-year profit target range, as plunging wholesale power prices and an uncontrolled boom in renewable energy capacity continued to weigh on the group. It now sees EBITDA reaching 9.2-9.3 billion euros ($12.4-$12.5 billion), compared with a previous outlook range of 9.2-9.8 billion. Poll:

Related news

PROSIEBENSAT.1

No indication available

KKR and Permira are placing 35 million ProsiebenSat.1 shares worth about 1.1 billion euros at between 31.53 euros and 32.10 euros apiece, the offer document, which was seen by Reuters, shows.

Related news

CELESIO

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The German drugs distributor that is being taken over by U.S. peer McKesson posted a 5.5 percent decline in quarterly operating profit, hurt by a price war in its domestic wholesale drug market..

Poll:

Related news

STADA ARZNEIMITTEL

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 284 million euros in the first nine months of 2013, just shy of market expectations for 287 million euros. Poll:

Related news

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 1.9 percent lower

Hochtief reaffirmed its full year target after third quarter net profit plunged to 24.2 million euros from last year's restated 140.4 million. The average forecast from a Reuters poll of five banks and brokerages was 46.2 million. Poll:

Related news

TAG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The property company expects to buy two small real estate portfolios before the end of the year, its Chief Executive Rolf Elgeti told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview.

Related news

HHLA

The port logistics company warned that it now expected to reach only the lower end of its outlook range for 2013 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 155 million to 175 million euros. Poll:

Related news

DIC ASSET

No indication

The commercial real estate company said funds from operations rose 6 percent to 34.3 million euro in the first nine months.

Related news

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP

Indicated unchanged

Q3 results due. EBIT seen rising 35.2 percent to 41.9 million euros. Poll:

Related news

NEMETSCHEK

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The construction software provider will acquire Data Design System ASA, based in Norway, for a low two-digit million euro cash amount. The acquisition is expected to be concluded by the end of 2013.

Related news

LPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS

The company raised its outlook after publishing third-quarter results, saying it now saw 2013 revenues of 126-130 million euros and an EBIT margin around 17 percent. It also provided an outlook for 2014-2016.

Related news

CONSTANTIA FLEXIBLES

The Austrian packaging group plans to raise up to 821 million euros in an initial public offering in Frankfurt and Vienna on Nov. 27, the company said late on Tuesday.

Related news

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq unchanged at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei -0.15 pct at Wednesday's close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7442 euros) ($1 = 0.7442 euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner, Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan)