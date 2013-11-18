FRANKFURT Nov 18 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0717 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
EURO FINANCE WEEK
The 16th annual Euro Finance Week begins in Frankfurt on
Monday, with ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch, Bundesbank
Vice-President Sabine Lautenschlaeger and Deutsche Boerse CEO
Reto Francioni among the speakers.
Separately, the chairman of the European Banking Authority
(EBA), Andrea Enria, told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that
too few European banks have been wound down over the past few
years.
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Allianz asset manager PIMCO is one investor that stands to
gain after JP Morgan agreed to pay $4.5 billion to
settle claims by investors who lost money on mortgage-backed
securities before the collapse of the U.S. housing market.
A PIMCO spokesman declined to comment or provide financial
details.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Daimler and its Chinese partner BAIC Motor will sign a new
strategic cooperation agreement on Tuesday, BAIC Chairman Xu
Heyi said on Monday.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
German union Verdi called on workers at Deutsche Post units
Deutsche Post InHaus Services GmbH und Deutsche Post E-Post
Solutions GmbH to go on strike on Monday to build up pressure
ahead of wage talks on Wednesday and Thursday this week.
LANXESS
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Axel Heitmann, chief executive of the world's largest maker
of synthetic rubber, told Handelsblatt newspaper he expects that
the European car market has bottomed out.
MERCK KGAA
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Merck KGaA has not quite finished cutting jobs as part of
its cost savings programmed, CFO Matthias Zachert told the
Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
REINSURERS
Munich Re indicated 0.1 percent higher
Hannover Re indicated unchanged
Risk modeling firm AIR Worldwide said typhoon Haiyan could
inflict between $6.5 billion and $14.5 billion in total damages,
but because insurance penetration in the Philippines in low,
insured losses will likely only range between $300 million and
$700 million.
SIEMENS
Indicated unchanged
Chairman Gerhard Cromme plans to stay in his post until his
contract ends in 2018, German magazine Focus reported on
Saturday, saying he had made his intention clear to close
colleagues inside the engineering conglomerate.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
VW unit Porsche needs to be "careful" when pushing expansion
of its lineup or risks diluting the brand's exclusivity, Porsche
large shareholder Hans-Peter Porsche told Welt am Sonntag
newspaper, saying he saw annual sales of 200,000 as an "upper
limit" for now.
Separately, Audi plans to offer a plug-in hybrid alternative
in all of its product lines in the future, Automobilwoche quoted
Audi development head Ulrich Hackenberg as saying.
EADS
Indicated 3.1 percent higher
Gulf airlines splashed out over $150 billion on new plane
deals on day one of the Dubai Airshow, underscoring a shift in
power in the aviation industry and giving a boost to the formal
launch of Boeing's newest jet, as well as to Airbus's A380
superjumbo.
METRO
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
German department store chain Kaufhof is benefiting from
troubles at rival chain Karstadt and is not interested in a
merger with its competitor, Kaufhof boss Lovro Mandac told a
magazine.
PROSIEBENSAT.1
Up 1 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The broadcaster plans to keep its dividend policy in place
as it targets a record result in 2013 and its big financial
shareholders continue to sell down their stakes in the
broadcaster, its finance chief said.
RHOEN-KLINIKUM
Indicated 3.5 percent higher
Chairman and founder Eugen Muench told Sueddeutsche Zeitung
in an interview published on Monday that the hospitals chain
should buy back 50 percent of issued shares and then cancel them
to return cash from the sale of hospitals to Fresenius
to shareholders.
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND
Up 0.7 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The company said on Friday it successfully placed a 600
million euro ($808.5 million) bond, pointing to high demand from
institutional and private investors that led to an order book
three times oversubscribed.
