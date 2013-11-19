FRANKFURT Nov 19 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0720 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

EURO FINANCE WEEK

Second day of the 16th annual Euro Finance Week in Frankfurt, with European Central Bank Chief Economist Peter Praet, EIOPA Chairman Gabriel Bernardino, EBA chief Andrea Enria and Bundesbank board member Andreas Dombret among the speakers.

BANKS

Euro zone banks will be allowed to avoid complex new definitions for bad loans in their first data submissions in next year's European Central Bank health check, winning a temporary reprieve from their heavy data-gathering burden.

CARS

BMW indicated 0.4 pct lower

Daimler indicated 0.5 pct lower

VW indicated 0.1 pct lower

European car sales rose 4.6 percent in October, according to industry data published on Tuesday, as a broad-based recovery took root in the region's main auto markets.

UTILITIES

Hamburg's finance court is due to hear a complaint by RWE about Germany's nuclear fuel tax.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.1 pct higher

London Stock Exchange Group, Nasdaq OMX Group Inc and Deutsche Boerse are considering individual bids for European exchange group Euronext, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN, GSW IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 3.0 pct lower

The acceptance period for Deutsche Wohnen's takeover offer for GSW Immobilien ended at midnight on Nov. 18.

Deutsche Wohnen said on Tuesday it would issue convertible bonds worth 250 million euros ($338 million). It will also invite holders of convertible bonds issued by GSW on Nov. 20, 2012, with a principal amount of 182.9 million euros to sell their securities.

SIXT

Indicated 3.9 pct higher

The car rental group said nine-month pretax profit rose 10.2 percent to 114.6 million euros.

Wirecard

Indicated 1.4 pct higher

The cashless payment specialist narrowed down its full-year EBITDA outlook to between 123 million and 128 million euros from 120-130 million previously, taking investments in the new Mobile Payments unit into account.

STROEER MEDIA

Indicated 1.0 pct lower

The outdoor advertising group said nine-month operational EBITDA gained 15.8 percent to 67.7 million euros.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

STADA - Berenberg lowers to "hold" from "buy"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.9 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei closed -0.3 pct on Tuesday.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

November ZEW index due at 1000 GMT. Economic sentiment seen at 54.0 vs 52.8, current conditions seen at 31.0 vs 29.7.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

