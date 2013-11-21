FRANKFURT, November 21 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Thursday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0714 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
EURO FINANCE WEEK
Fourth day of the 16th annual Euro Finance Week in
Frankfurt, with Deutsche Bank's Stephan Leithner,
Chief Executive Officer Europe, Human Resources, Legal &
Compliance, Government & Regulatory Affairs, among others
attending.
BMW
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
Luxury carmaker BMW has orders for nearly 10,000 of its i3
electric cars, the first of which were delivered in Germany last
week, the company's global sales chief, Ian Robertson, said at
the Los Angels Auto Show on Wednesday.
DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK
Deutsche Bank indicated 0.5 percent lower
Commerzbank indicated 1.3 percent lower
The European Central Bank said its Governing Council
nominated France's Daniele Nouy on Wednesday to chair the new
banking supervisor that is due to start operating under the
ECB's roof from November next year.
EADS
Indicated 1.0 percent lower in Frankfurt
The European aerospace group is planning to cut up to 20
percent of the roughly 40,000-strong workforce at its newly
created Airbus Defence & Space division, German news agency dpa
reported on Wednesday, citing "informed sources".
TALANX
Indication not available
The insurer's chief information officer, Thomas Noth, will
leave the Board of Management of Talanx by mutual agreement when
his contract comes to an end on May 31 of next year.
MAN SE
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Capital Markets Day scheduled.
BROKER ACTION:
MUNICH RE - UBS starts with "buy"
EADS - UBS drops from Key Call List
SIXT - HSBC cuts to "neutral" from "overweight"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq
-0.3 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei +1.9 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German November flash PMIs due at 0828 GMT. Manufacturing
seen rising to 52.0 from 51.7 in October, Services seen edging
higher to 53.0 from 52.9 from month earlier.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Victoria Bryan and Christoph
Steitz)