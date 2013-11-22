FRANKFURT Nov 22 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0718 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

EURO FINANCE WEEK

Fifth and final day of the 16th annual Euro Finance Week in Frankfurt, with ECB President Mario Draghi, Deutsche Bank Co-CEO Juergen Fitschen, Commerzbank CEO Martin Blessing and German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble.

CONTINENTAL

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The German auto parts supplier now expects to reach 1 billion euros in sales of driver assistance systems in 2016 instead of 2020 as previously forecasted, management board member Frank Jourdan told German financial daily Handelsblatt.

BAYER

Indicated unchanged

The company received approval from Japan's Ministry of Health to treat macular edema secondary to central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO) with its Eylea eye medication.

RHOEN-KLINIKUM

Indicated 3.1 percent lower

The hospitals chain said late on Thursday that shareholder B. Braun Melsungen AG has filed a lawsuit to contest the sale of hospitals, which account for about two-thirds of Rhoen's revenues, to Fresenius SE.

TUI

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Norwegian shipping magnate John Fredriksen is increasing his shareholding in Europe's largest tour operator TUI to more than 20 percent and simultaneously selling his entire stake in its TUI Travel subsidiary.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

STADA ARZNEIMITTEL - UBS adds to European Medtch and Biotech Alpha Preferences Most Preferred List.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

The Ifo think tank's November business climate index is due at 0900 GMT with a reading of 107.7 expected on average, up from 107.4 in October.

Detailed figures on Q3 GDP growth confirmed at +0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.69 pct, S&P 500 +0.81 pct, Nasdaq +1.22 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei closed up 0.10 pct on Friday.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES