FRANKFURT Nov 27 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0712 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
GERMAN GOVERNMENT
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) reached a deal early on Wednesday on forming a "grand coalition" after wrangling through the night, meaning she should be able to form a government by Christmas.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The steelmaker will sell its U.S. plant to ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal in a deal worth 200 billion yen ($1.97 billion), Japan's Nikkei newspaper reported in its online edition on Tuesday, without citing sources.
AUTOS
Volkswagen indicated 0.1 pct lower
Daimler indicated 0.1 pct higher
BMW indicated 0.3 pct higher
The European Union on Tuesday agreed a compromise to enforce stricter rules on carbon dioxide emissions for EU cars, ending months of wrangling after Germany insisted an earlier deal was torn up.
BANKS
Deutsche Bank indicated 0.1 percent lower
Commerzbank indicated 0.4 percent lower
Germany's financial watchdog BaFin has started a probe into suspected manipulation of benchmark gold and silver prices by banks, the Wall Street Journal Deutschland website reported.
EADS
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The aerospace and defence group sees potential savings of 690 million euros ($935.67 million) in the coming two years through bringing together its Astrium and Cassidian space and defence divisions, Handelsblatt reported, citing sources.
LEG IMMOBILIEN
Down 0.2 percent in Frankfurt trading
The real estate firm confirmed its outlook for the year and said it expected Funds From Operations to grow by around 10 percent in 2014.
NORDEX
Indicated down 4.5 percent
The wind turbine maker said late Tuesday it would increase its capital by issuing up to 7.73 million new shares.
VOSSLOH
Indicated 3.6 percent lower
The founding family behind the maker of trains and rail technology said it would sell a 22 percent stake in the company on the open market to diversify its investments.
The shares will be offered at an estimated price range of 68-70 euros each, a person familiar with the transaction said.
INDEX CHANGES AS OF NOV. 27:
MDAX
IN: SGL GROUP
OUT: GSW IMMOBILIEN
SDAX
IN: VILLEROY & BOCH
OUT: SGL GROUP
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones flat, S&P 500 up 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.6 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei down 0.47 pct at Wednesday's close.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
HEIDELBERGCEMENT - Berenberg raises to 'buy' from 'hold'
IPO
Austrian packaging group Constantia Flexibles IPO-COFH.VI called off its IPO on Tuesday. Its shares were due to start trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange on Wednesday.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German GfK consumer sentiment index for December due at 0900 GMT. Seen at 7.1 vs 7.0.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7374 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Victoria Bryan)
