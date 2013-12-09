FRANKFURT Dec 9 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0726 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
HENKEL
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The German consumer goods group is now focused on making
acquisitions, the head of its supervisory board and a management
board member were separately quoted as saying, with one singling
out the adhesives market.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
The group is holding on to its Steel Europe business, a
company spokesman said on Saturday, responding to speculation
that a sale could help its current restructuring efforts.
Separately, the group may need to make at least 100 million
euros in provisions, should the European Commission force
companies with heavy energy use in Germany to make retroactive
contributions for green energy subsidies, German magazine Der
Spiegel reported, citing no sources.
E.ON
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Shareholders of Latvia's gas utility Latvijas Gaze
, in which E.ON owns 47.2 percent, could take the
government to international arbitration if it pushes ahead with
a plan to split the company.
DAIMLER
Indicated 1.0 percent higher
Renault-Nissan hopes to reach an agreement with Daimler to
broaden the alliance between the carmakers in the first quarter
of next year, the Financial Times quoted people with knowledge
of the matter as saying on Monday.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Siemens is standing by its in-vitro diagnostics business,
board member and CEO of the group's Healthcare sector Hermann
Requardt told Swiss business paper Finanz und Wirtschaft, when
asked whether Siemens would follow other healthcare groups that
have either disposed of the business or are planning to do so.
Separately, the company will provide first models of its
next-generation high-speed train ICx to Deutsche Bahn
from 2016 before it will start mass-production, German magazine
Focus reported, citing Siemens.
LUFTHANSA, FRAPORT, AIR BERLIN
Lufthansa indicated 0.4 percent higher
Fraport indicated 0.3 percent higher
Air Berlin indicated 0.9 percent higher
The CEOs of Lufthansa, Fraport and Air Berlin, among others,
have sent a letter to Hesse premier Volker Bouffier, warning
that further changes in the operational hours and capacity at
Frankfurt airport would impact competitiveness.
The letter, dated Nov. 26, was obtained by Reuters on
Sunday.
Separately, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper on
Monday cited Lufthansa managers as saying that the carrier plans
to shift its Miles & More frequent flier programme into an
independent subsidiary that would continue to report through the
Lufthansa's Passage passenger business unit.
RWE
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Hungarian state-owned energy group MVM could buy German firm
RWE's 49 percent stake in Budapest gas utility Fogaz Zrt as soon
as this year, the daily Magyar Nemzet quoted Fogaz CEO Laszlo
Koncz as saying in an interview on Monday.
EADS
Indicated 1.5 percent higher
The company is due to announce details of a broader group
restructuring that could see thousands of jobs in Germany go.
AXEL SPRINGER
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The German publisher is expanding its digital business with
the purchase of French website operator My Little Paris for a
two-digit million euro amount, German magazine New Business
reported, citing sources.
EVOTEC
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
The biotech group might pay a dividend in 2016 or 2017,
depending on the success of current R&D efforts, its Chief
Executive Werner Lanthaler told German weekly Welt am Sonntag.
LPKF
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
The company won't pay a lower dividend if business picks up
this year compared with 2012, Chief Financial Officer Kai Bentz
told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON
No indication available
The real estate group aims to invest 150 million euros in
about 10,000 flats next year, its Chief Financial Officer Stefan
Kirsten told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in an
interview published on Sunday.
IVG
No indication available
The insolvent real estate company is claiming millions of
euros in compensation payments from four former board members, a
spokesman for the group said on Saturday, confirming a report in
German magazine WirtschaftsWoche.
SHIPPING
Hapag-Lloyd's merger talks with Chile's Vapores
may herald further deals with other peers, the German
shipping company's chief executive said, as the group strives to
catch up with the industry's top three players.
ANALYST'S VIEWS
MERCK - S&P Capital IQ raises to "hold" from
"sell"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.3 pct, S&P 500 +1.1, Nasdaq
+0.7 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei +2.3 pct at Monday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Germany's trade surplus narrowed more sharply than expected
to 16.8 billion euros in October as imports rose 2.9 percent on
the month and exports rose 0.2 percent on a seasonally adjusted
basis, data showed on Monday. The surplus had been seen at 18
billion euros in a Reuters poll.
Industrial output for October due 1100 GMT, seen up 0.8 pct
in a Reuters poll.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Jonathan Gould)