BRIEF-Oriental Land Co Ltd's group operating profit likely climbed 3 pct for the year ended in March - Nikkei
* Oriental Land Co Ltd's group operating profit likely climbed 3% for the year ended in March - Nikkei
FRANKFURT Jan 17 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0720 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Chinese automaker BAIC Motor, partly owned by Daimler, plans to raise up to $2 billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering this year, capitalising on the strong growth prospects for the world's biggest auto market.
Related news
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Germany's largest airline will appoint management board member Carsten Spohr, currently in charge of its passenger division, as chief executive officer, Bild newspaper cited company sources as saying.
Related news
DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK
Deutsche Bank indicated 0.2 percent lower
Commerzbank indicated 0.7 percent higher
German banks may face a capital shortfall in stress tests on the sector over the coming months, the head of the country's financial market watchdog Bafin said on Thursday.
Related news
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Deutsche Telekom and France's Orange said on Friday they will maintain the current management structure of their joint venture EE, putting on hold plans to float the largest mobile operator in Britain.
Separately, the telecom operator has transferred its ownership of its 67 percent stake in T-Mobile US to a Dutch holding company from a German holding company, fueling speculation it may be looking to sell the U.S. business.
Related news
PROSIEBENSAT.1
No indication
Shareholders KKR and Permira will sell on the open market the remaining 17 percent stake they hold jointly in the German broadcaster. The holding is worth 1.27 billion euros ($1.73 billion) at Thursday's closing price.
Related news
LOEWE AG
Trading 17 pct higher in Frankfurt early trade
The insolvent television maker said it would be taken over by a group of investors that include former senior managers at Apple and Bang & Olufsen, six months after seeking creditor protection.
Related news
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
THYSSENKRUPP - no dividend proposed
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -0.1 pct at Friday's close.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7352 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Harro ten Wolde)
* Oriental Land Co Ltd's group operating profit likely climbed 3% for the year ended in March - Nikkei
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA's (Casino) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating IDR and senior unsecured rating to 'BB+'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is below. The downgrade reflects the weaker-than-expected profit growth in Casino's core French market in 2016 relative to Fitch's expectations. Furthermore, we forecast the pace of operating performance and cash generat