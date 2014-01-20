FRANKFURT Jan 20 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open down 0.4 percent on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 5.2 percent lower

Deutsche Bank posted a surprise pre-tax loss of 1.15 billion euros ($1.56 billion) for the fourth quarter due to heavy costs for litigation and restructuring, and warned that 2014 would be another year of further challenges and reform.

Separately, Germany's top banking watchdog plans to intensify its probe into possible manipulation of benchmark foreign exchange rates at Deutsche Bank by launching a so-called special investigation, magazine Der Spiegel reported on Sunday.

BANKS

Commerzbank indicated 3.6 percent lower

German banks are more likely to restructure than turn to the capital markets for more cash ahead of upcoming stress tests, bankers and analysts said on Friday, a day after the country's top regulator Bafin said some banks may face a shortfall.

Separately, the European Central Bank has given selected euro zone banks three weeks to submit extensive details of their trading books and risk models as part of a review of the currency bloc's largest banks.

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Germany's air traffic controllers are planning to strike for one hour on Jan. 29, in a show of support for an expected Europe-wide strike that could lead to considerable flight disruption, their union boss said on Saturday.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Softbank Corp has entered direct talks with Deutsche Telekom as it seeks to combine its Sprint Corp unit with the German company's T-Mobile US, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

E.ON, RWE

E.ON indicated 0.4 percent higher

RWE indicated 0.3 percent higher

Germany's economy minister wants to cut promptly the support price paid for electricity from solar and wind power generators by about a third by 2015, according to a draft proposal for one of the most challenging economic reforms facing Chancellor Angela Merkel's new government.

SAP

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Founder Hasso Plattner said in an interview with Focus magazine that Chinese investors had been interested in buying his stake in SAP around 18 months ago.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

German luxury carmaker Porsche is already considering stepping up production of its new Macan compact sports utility vehicle, a German magazine said on Saturday.

SKY DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The pay-TV company mistakenly sent out requests for payments to pubs over broadcasts of soccer games via the free-to-air Sport1 channel, a spokesman told Der Spiegel.

TALANX

No indication

The German insurer expects car insurance premiums to rise this year, after summer hail storms hit results in 2013, its chief executive told a newspaper.

TUI AG

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The travel and tourism group is still keeping the option of an IPO for its stake in Hapag-Lloyd open, even as the shipper holds merger talks with Chile's Vapores, the group's CFO confirmed to Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

WINCOR NIXDORF

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The German provider of hard- and software for retail banks and retailers reported better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter operating profit on lower sales.

SMA SOLAR

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Capital markets day.

EX-DIVIDEND

THYSSENKRUPP - no dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones up 0.3 pct, S&P 500 down 0.4 pct, Nasdaq down 0.5 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei -0.5 pct at Monday'ss close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German producer prices rose by 0.1 percent m/m in December and dropped 0.5 percent y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

($1 = 0.7376 euros)