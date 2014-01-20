FRANKFURT Jan 20 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open down 0.4 percent on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 5.2 percent lower
Deutsche Bank posted a surprise pre-tax loss of 1.15 billion
euros ($1.56 billion) for the fourth quarter due to heavy costs
for litigation and restructuring, and warned that 2014 would be
another year of further challenges and reform.
Separately, Germany's top banking watchdog plans to
intensify its probe into possible manipulation of benchmark
foreign exchange rates at Deutsche Bank by launching a so-called
special investigation, magazine Der Spiegel reported on Sunday.
BANKS
Commerzbank indicated 3.6 percent lower
German banks are more likely to restructure than turn to the
capital markets for more cash ahead of upcoming stress tests,
bankers and analysts said on Friday, a day after the country's
top regulator Bafin said some banks may face a shortfall.
Separately, the European Central Bank has given selected
euro zone banks three weeks to submit extensive details of their
trading books and risk models as part of a review of the
currency bloc's largest banks.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Germany's air traffic controllers are planning to strike for
one hour on Jan. 29, in a show of support for an expected
Europe-wide strike that could lead to considerable flight
disruption, their union boss said on Saturday.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Softbank Corp has entered direct talks with
Deutsche Telekom as it seeks to combine its Sprint Corp
unit with the German company's T-Mobile US, Bloomberg
reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
E.ON, RWE
E.ON indicated 0.4 percent higher
RWE indicated 0.3 percent higher
Germany's economy minister wants to cut promptly the support
price paid for electricity from solar and wind power generators
by about a third by 2015, according to a draft proposal for one
of the most challenging economic reforms facing Chancellor
Angela Merkel's new government.
SAP
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Founder Hasso Plattner said in an interview with Focus
magazine that Chinese investors had been interested in buying
his stake in SAP around 18 months ago.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
German luxury carmaker Porsche is already considering
stepping up production of its new Macan compact sports utility
vehicle, a German magazine said on Saturday.
SKY DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The pay-TV company mistakenly sent out requests for payments
to pubs over broadcasts of soccer games via the free-to-air
Sport1 channel, a spokesman told Der Spiegel.
TALANX
No indication
The German insurer expects car insurance premiums to rise
this year, after summer hail storms hit results in 2013, its
chief executive told a newspaper.
TUI AG
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The travel and tourism group is still keeping the option of
an IPO for its stake in Hapag-Lloyd open, even as the
shipper holds merger talks with Chile's Vapores, the
group's CFO confirmed to Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
WINCOR NIXDORF
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The German provider of hard- and software for retail banks
and retailers reported better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter
operating profit on lower sales.
SMA SOLAR
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Capital markets day.
EX-DIVIDEND
THYSSENKRUPP - no dividend proposed
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones up 0.3 pct, S&P 500 down 0.4 pct,
Nasdaq down 0.5 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei -0.5 pct at Monday'ss close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German producer prices rose by 0.1 percent m/m in December
and dropped 0.5 percent y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.7376 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Victoria Bryan and Harro ten
Wolde)