FRANKFURT Jan 21 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0730 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
SAP
Indicated 2.4 percent lower
The business software maker said that additional investments
in its cloud business would delay reaching its profit target.
Its operating margin goal of 35 percent would now be reached in
2017 instead of 2015.
Henkel
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
The adhesives and detergents maker said it would lift its
dividend payout ratio to 25-35 percent of net income, adjusted
for exceptional items, instead of currently about 25 percent.
For 2013, it would propose a dividend payout ratio of about 30
percent, it added.
Separately, Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted told daily
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview that there were
few attractive takeover targets available at the moment but that
interesting options would emerge over the next few years.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The European Commission is expected to launch legal action
against Germany over Daimler's refusal to remove the banned
air-conditioning coolant R134a from new cars, EU sources said on
Monday.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Deutsche Boerse plans to increase its presence in Eastern
Europe, the Middle East and North America, but Asia remains its
main target region for growth, Chief Executive Reto Francioni
said late on Monday.
RWE
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
RWE Chief Executive Peter Terium urged the German government
to overhaul the electricity market to boost prices, or risk
having to shut down nuclear power plants because they are no
longer economically viable. "I don't have the money for this,
and neither do my shareholders," Terium told German daily
Handelsblatt.
CELESIO
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
Activist investor Elliott Management Corp has raised its
stake in German drug distributor Celesio and now controls shares
equivalent to 24.08 percent of voting rights, regulatory filings
to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on Monday showed.
ELRINGKLINGER
Indicated 1.5 percent lower
The automotive supplier released preliminary full-year
numbers, saying it expected 2013 earnings before interest and
taxes (EBIT) to be between 160-162 million euros, and adjusted
EBIT to be around 146 million euros. For 2014 it sees organic
revenue growth of between 5-7 percent, and it expects adjusted
EBIT to rise to 160-165 million euros.
WINCOR NIXDORF
Indicated 2.2 percent lower
Winkor said shareholders had approved the re-election of
Achim Bachem to the supervisory board for a further four years
up to the 2018 AGM. Dieter Duesedau was elected to the
Supervisory Board to replace Walter Gunz, the company further
said.
WIRECARD
Indicated 2.7 percent higher
The payment services company said fourth-quarter earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)
rose 16 percent to 36.2 million euros.
EX-DIVIDEND
WINKOR NIXDORF - dividend 1.48 euros/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq
-0.5 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei +1 pct at Tuesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
January ZEW index due at 1000 GMT. Economic sentiment seen
at 64.0 vs 62.00, current conditions seen at 34.1 vs 32.4.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)