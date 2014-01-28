FRANKFURT Jan 28 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0707 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The company posted a 15 percent jump in fiscal first-quarter
core operating profit as new Chief Executive Joe Kaeser reined
in costs and tightened control of major projects at the
engineering group. Poll:
Related news
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The German airline has contacted the former chief executive
of Deutsche Telekom in its hunt for a new chief
executive, German media reported on Tuesday.
Related news
KLOECKNER & CO
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The company plans to further expand its processing
businesses as it shifts from volatile bulk steel trading to more
higher-margin services, Handelsblatt reported, citing Chief
Executive Gisbert Ruehl.
Related news
SOFTWARE AG
Indicated 2.2 percent higher
The German business software maker on Tuesday reported a 6
percent fall in its fourth-quarter non-IFRS operating profit to
83.8 million euros ($114.6 million), while sales dropped 2
percent. Poll:
Related news
JENOPTIK
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Q4 results due. The maker of laser technology and optical
systems is expected to report its quarterly earnings before
interest and taxes (EBIT) rose by a third to 16.5 million euros.
Poll:
Related news
SARTORIUS
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The company said operating earnings reached 172.6 million
euros in 2013, up 7.1 percent year-on-year.
Related news
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG
Indication not available
Q4 results due.
Related news
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
SIEMENS - 3.00 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
BEIERSDORF - JP Morgan raises to "neutral" from
"underweight"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.5 pct, Nasdaq
-1.1 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei -0.2 pct at Tuesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German import prices for December unchanged m/m, -2.3 pct
y/y. Economists on average expected prices to fall 2.2 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.7313 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Victoria Bryan and Christoph
Steitz)