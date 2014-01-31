FRANKFURT Jan 31 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Daimler is open to broadening its cooperation with alliance
partner Renault and Nissan to include other small cars, and to
new projects with electric car maker Tesla Motors, Chief
Executive Dieter Zetsche said on Thursday.
In addition, Daimler said it would invest about 190 million
euros ($258 million) in its production plant in Vitoria, Spain.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Volkswagen may have offered a job to Andreas Renschler who
quit Daimler this week, Stuttgarter Zeitung reported on
Thursday, citing comments made by VW Chairman Ferdinand Piech.
BECHTLE
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
The company reported a 12 percent rise in earnings before
taxes to 89 million euro on 8 percent higher sales of 2.27
billion euros.
HAWESKO
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The German wine trading group reported a 4 percent rise in
2013 sales to 465 million euros. Earnings before interest and
taxes (EBIT) came in at 22.5 million euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +1.1 pct, Nasdaq
+1.8 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -0.6 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German December retail sales unexpectedly fell 2.5 pct m/m
and were down 2.4 percent y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.7373 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Harro ten Wolde)