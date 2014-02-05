BRIEF-Sunway International enters agreement with Guotai Junan And Easy One
* Company entered into placing agreement with Guotai Junan And Easy One
FRANKFURT Feb 5 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0727 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ADIDAS
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The German sportswear maker sued Under Armour Inc in a U.S. court over alleged infringement of patents governing fitness training and tracker devices, a court filing showed.
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The company's Pimco Total Return Fund, the world's largest bond fund, extended last year's record net outflows with investors pulling $3.5 billion from the fund in January, Morningstar data showed on Tuesday.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Deutsche Bank has fired three New York-based currency traders, in the latest sign that a probe over alleged manipulation of foreign exchange markets is gathering steam, according to a source familiar with the situation.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated unchanged
The telecommunications firm is interested in buying a majority of Telekom Slovenije, German daily Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday, citing government sources in Slovenia.
Separately, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler expressed his skepticism about a potential merger between Sprint Corp and T-Mobile US Inc in a meeting with Sprint Chairman Masayoshi Son on Monday, according to an FCC official briefed on the matter.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Volkswagen is considering raising its stake in Swedish truck maker Scania, the Wall Street Journal's website reported late on Tuesday, citing financial sources.
KABEL DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The cable company stuck with its full-year outlook after posting a 3.7 percent increase in quarterly revenues as it added more internet and phone subscribers.
CANCOM
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
The company is on the lookout for possible acquisitions, its Chief Executive Klaus Weinmann told Boersen-Zeitung, adding he was certain the company would make some "strategic or opportunitic" deals this year.
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The medical software maker said it saw its operating profit returning to growth in 2014 after easing to 97.3 million euros from 104.8 million last year.
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN
Indicated 3.4 percent higher
The printing machine maker said it still aims to post a full-year net profit after reporting its third-quarter profit fell by half to 7 million euros ($9.5 million).
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
THYSSENKRUPP - HSBC cut its recommendation on the stock to "underweight" from "neutral".
PROSIEBENSAT.1 - Goldman Sachs added the stock to its "Conviction Buy List".
SYMRISE - Berenberg raises its recommendation on the stock to "buy" from "hold".
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq +0.9 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +1.2 pct at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German January Markit Services PMI due at 0853 GMT, seen unchanged at 53.6. Composite final PMI also due.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7402 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan)
