BERLIN Feb 10 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0718 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BMW

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The luxury-car maker is set to sell more vehicles in January compared with last year thanks to rising demand in China, where group deliveries surged more than 20 percent, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung said, citing CFO Friedrich Eichiner.

CONTINENTAL

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The auto parts and tyre maker urged the European Central Bank to act to curb the strength of the euro which may shrink the company's sales by another 700 million euros ($953 million)this year, Euro am Sonntag reported, citing CEO Elmar Degenhart.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

Germany's biggest bank is getting closer to settling a long-running lawsuit with the heirs of late media mogul Leo Kirch who blame the lender for the downfall of his business, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Saturday.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The telecom operator has bought the remaining parts of its T-Mobile Czech Republic division for about 800 million euros to take full control of the unit, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Sunday.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The carrier is urging support from politics for fairer market conditions as it battles with fast-growing Gulf airlines for long-haul customers, Der Spiegel reported on Sunday, citing Chairman Wolfgang Mayrhuber.

MUNICH RE

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Preparation for new solvency rules due in 2016 will cost the world's biggest reinsurer another 100 million euros, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Saturday, citing CFO Joerg Schneider.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

CEO Martin Winterkorn has urged his senior managers to keep costs down at Europe's biggest carmaker as the company prepares for another year of tough market conditions.

A Stuttgart-based court will open hearings on Monday on a civil case brought by hedge funds seeking 1.36 billion euros in damages from Porsche SE related to the botched 2008-2009 takeover of VW.

BILFINGER

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Job cuts planned at the industrial services company may amount to over 1,000 positions instead of the announced 1,250, Wirtschaftswoche reported on Saturday, citing unnamed labor representatives.

FUCHS PETROLUB

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Buoyed by ample funds, the lubricant maker is looking at several possible acquisition targets and wants to keep dividends at least stable in coming years, Boersen-Zeitung reported on Saturday, citing CFO Alexander Selent.

TAG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The company announced a 110 million euro increase in its 2013/2018 corporate bond through a private placement, with proceeds being used to pay down higher interest-bearing bank loans without incurring prepayment penalties.

TUI AG

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The travel company expects to reach targets of its 2013/14 fiscal year and the so-called oneTUI cost-cutting plan, Hannoversche Allgemeine reported on Saturday, citing CEO Friedrich Joussen.

KOENIG & BAUER

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

The world's second-biggest maker of printing presses aims to pay dividends to shareholders again in 2016, Welt am Sonntag reported, citing CEO Claus Bolza-Schuenemann.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

JUNGHEINRICH - HSBC cuts its recommendation on the stock to "underweight" from "neutral".

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.06 pct, S&P 500 +1.33 pct, Nasdaq +1.69 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei +1.77 pct at Monday's close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

