FRANKFURT Feb 11 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0727 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
FRESENIUS
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The diversified healthcare group late on Monday announced the offering of $300 million in dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes with a maturity of 7 years to fund the announced acquisition of hospitals from Rhoen-Klinikum and to further diversify its investor base.
BASF
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Germany will account for a quarter of BASF's global investments over the next five years, down from more than a third over the past five years, as electricity costs rise, Chief Executive Kurt Bock wrote in an article published by Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
January traffic figures due at 1200 GMT.
METRO
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The German retailer hopes more stable economic conditions and exchange rates will help lift profits this year, after reporting a dip in first-quarter earnings largely due to lower real-estate income and the strong euro. Poll:
BILFINGER
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
The German engineering and services group on Tuesday proposed a dividend of 3.00 euros ($4.09) per share for 2013, unchanged from last year, after adjusted 2013 earnings rose. Poll:
AXEL SPRINGER
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The company needs acquisitions to continue its digital business expansion, Chief Executive Mathias Doepfner told the Wall Street Journal.
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND
Indication not available
The German telecoms operator, which is 79.86 percent-owned by Spain's Telefonica will hold an extraordinary general meeting to vote on the 8.6 billion euro takeover of KPN's German unit E-Plus.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei +1.8 pct at Tuesday's close.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7327 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Ludwig Burger and Christoph Steitz)
