FRANKFURT Feb 14 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0708 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 2.5 percent higher

The German industrial group posted better than expected quarterly operating profit as it reined in losses at its steel mill in Brazil, suggesting turnaround efforts are starting to bear fruit. Poll:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Deutsche Bank has hired Karl-Georg Altenburg, head of investment banking in Germany, Austria and Switzerland for JPMorgan, as its co-head of investment banking and corporate finance for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

KABEL DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Kabel Deutschland said 99.99 percent of the shareholders present at the extraordinary shareholder meeting backed a motion in support of profit transfer and domination agreement.

PRIME OFFICE

Indication not available

Prime Office AG said on Thursday existing shareholders had bought the 94 pct worth of 46.6 million new shares offered by the German real estate company as part of a 130 million euro ($177.66 million) capital increase at 2.80 euros a share. About 2.6 million shares, or 5.7 percent, will to be placed via an accelerated book building process.

KION

Indication not available

The German forklift truck maker reported a 2 percent increase in 2013 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to 416.5 million euros thanks to cost cuts and favourable pricing.

MVV ENERGIE

Indication not available

The Germany utility said its fiscal first-quarter adjusted EBIT fell 11 percent to 78 million euros, blaming low wholesale power prices and mild temperatures that curbed power sales in Germany.

EX-DIVIDEND

INFINEON - dividend 0.12 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq +0.9 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei -1.5 pct at Friday's close.

HAPAG-LLOYD

Chilean shipping firm Compania SudAmericana de Vapores said on Thursday it is planning two capital increases for a total of up to $600 million to get the funds necessary for a planned tie-up with Hapag-Lloyd.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German economic growth unexpectedly accelerated to 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2013 thanks to a rise in exports and capital investment, seasonally-adjusted data showed on Friday.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

