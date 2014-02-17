FRANKFURT Feb 17 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0721 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Volkswagen's works council said it would press on with
efforts to set up labour representation at its Chattanooga,
Tennessee plant, undeterred by a workers' vote against any such
step involving the United Auto Workers union (UAW).
In a stinging defeat that could accelerate the decades-long
decline of the United Auto Workers, Volkswagen workers on Friday
had voted against union representation at the plant, which had
been seen as organized labor's best chance to expand in the U.S.
South.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The company is close to a deal to increase its controlling
40 percent stake in Greece's OTE by buying a further
10 percent from the debt-laden government, the newspaper To Vima
reported.
Separately, Deutsche Telekom will field-test "G.fast" this
year, a new data transmitting technology developed by
Alcatel-Lucent and Huawei,
WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing company sources.
MERCK KGAA
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The liquid crystal maker has extended the offer period for
its planned takeover of Britain's AZ Electronic Materials
for a third time because Chinese antitrust regulators
have yet to give their approval.
E.ON, TENNET
E.ON indicated 0.4 percent lower
German utility E.ON and power grid operator TenneT have
agreed with labour representatives on a 2.4 percent pay rise for
their German employees, the energy sector trade union IG-BCE
said in a statement on Friday.
BMW, SGL CARBON
BMW indicated 0.1 percent lower
SGL indicated 4.1 percent higher
German carmaker BMW and carbon specialist SGL
Carbon are planning to double their joint production
of carbon-fibre to 6,000 tonnes a year from 3,000 tonnes now, a
person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday.
AURUBIS, SALZGITTER
Aurubis indicated 0.4 percent higher
Salzgitter indicated 0.7 percent lower
Copper producer Aurubis expects total energy costs of 60
million euros per year for its German plants as part of an
energy law overhaul that would see firms that produce their own
power start paying surcharges to support renewable energy, its
CEO told weekly Euro am Sonntag.
Salzgitter, Germany's No.2 steelmaker, expects additional
costs of 75 million euros.
QSC
Indicated 2.5 percent lower
The Internet service provider may have a tough time reaching
its 2016 financial targets if new cloud services fail to gain
traction in the next few years, its chief financial officer told
daily Boersen-Zeitung.
UNITED INTERNET
Indicated unchanged
The company is planning to expand its offering to include
Internet TV service via its 1&1 brand, Chief Executive Ralph
Dommermuth told Sunday paper Welt am Sonntag in an interview,
declining to say when the new product would be introduced.
BERTRANDT AG
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The automotive parts maker said fiscal Q1 net income rose
6.6 percent to 12.96 million euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq
+0.1 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei +0.6 pct at Monday's close.
HAMBURGER SPARKASSE
Chief Executive Harald Vogelsang expects the unlisted bank
to pass the ECB's stress test, he told Boersen-Zeitung in an
interview, adding the financial burden from taking part in the
test would grow to a double-digit million euro amount in the
future, up from a mid single-digit million euro amount now.
($1 = 0.7307 euros)
