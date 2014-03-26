BRIEF-Staples says CEO Goodman's 2016 total compensation was $3.8 mln
FRANKFURT, March 26 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0717 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
German prosecutors widened an investigation to include a second Deutsche Bank board member in another twist to the lender's legal battle with heirs of late media mogul Leo Kirch that included a search of the bank's headquarters on Tuesday.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated unchanged
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday ordered an immediate fix to the latest version of Boeing Co's 747-8 plane, saying a software glitch could cause it to lose thrust when close to landing and fly into the ground. Lufthansa said it was checking to what extent its fleet of 11 747-8s was affected.
BEIERSDORF
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Annual press conference of Tesa unit.
GAGFAH
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The property company said it aimed to pay shareholders a dividend of 0.20-0.25 euros per share for this year and of 0.40-0.50 euros for 2015.
KUKA
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The factory robots maker said it was targeting 1.9-2.0 billion euros ($2.6-2.8 billion) in sales this year, up from 1.77 billion euros in 2013, helped by the acquisition of Reis Group.
TUI AG
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Hapag-Lloyd, part-owned by TUI AG, raised the prospect of improving markets this year and next as the supply of shipping capacity eases.
Separately, TUI Travel, the tour operator controlled by TUI AG, said bookings for its key summer period were progressing in line with its expectations, giving it confidence it would meet a target for annual profit growth of 7 to 10 percent.
FREENET
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Publishes 2013 annual report.
CEWE
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The photofinishing company said on Monday it expected its 2014 after-tax profit to come to 19-23 million euros, compared with 21.6 million in 2013.
COMDIRECT
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Publishes 2013 annual report.
HAMBORNER REIT
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The group said it would propose paying shareholders a 2013 dividend of 0.40 euros per share, adding it was optimistic for this year.
JUNGHEINRICH
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Final results for 2013 and results news conference.
SURTECO
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The maker of decorative paper and foils said its 2013 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 60.3 million euros from 51.7 million a year earlier.
TIPP24
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The lottery company said on Wednesday it expected its 2014 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to rise to between 25 million and 35 million euros.
ZOOPLUS
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The pet supplies retailer said it expects to generate at least 500 million euros of sales this year, with pretax profit of about 6 million euros.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
LEONI - DZ Bank raises its recommendation on the stock to "buy" from "hold".
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +0.4 pct at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German consumer morale held steady heading into April, research group said on Wednesday, as shoppers were more upbeat about the outlook for Europe's largest economy.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7258 Euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Ludwig Burger and Maria Sheahan)
