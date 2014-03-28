BRIEF-Lanakam FY 2016 net loss shrinks at 169,529 euros
* FY 2016 turnover at 1.7 million euros ($1.85 million)versus 2.0 million euros year ago
FRANKFURT, March 28 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0721 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DAIMLER, BMW
Daimler indicated 0.1 percent higher
BMW indicated unchanged
Mercedes-Benz has the lowest recall rate for its vehicles and BMW was the quickest to commence a recall campaign, a long-term study of safety recalls in the United States showed.
BMW is set to make an announcement on Friday about building a new product. Last week Reuters reported BMW plans to build the X7, a large crossover vehicle with three rows of seats, in South Carolina.
DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK
Deutsche indicated 0.3 percent higher
Commerzbank indicated 0.5 percent higher
German banks would not favour including legal costs in upcoming stress tests on European lenders, the head of a German banking association said, after the U.S. Federal Reserve pointed out those risks in its health check of lenders.
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The German real estate company said it expected funds from operations (FFO) of at least 210 million euros in 2014. POll:
ELRINGKLINGER
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The car parts maker said 2013 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to 160.4 million euros from 135.8 million a year earlier. Adjusted EBIT is expected at 160-165 million euros in 2014.
SALZGITTER
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Annual results press conference. The company last month said its pretax loss widened to 477.8 million euros due to restructuring costs.
MANZ
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The manufacturing machines maker said it sees significant improvement in 2014 EBIT after reporting 2013 EBIT of 3.1 million euros.
NEMETSCHEK
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The maker of software for the construction industry said it expected an EBITDA margin of 23-25 percent in 2014 after reporting that 20213 EBITDA rose to 46.3 million euros for a margin of 24.9 percent.
STRATEC BIOMEDICAL
Indicated 2.1 percent higher
The group said its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increased by 10.8 percent to 19.5 million euros last year, adding it was planning to increase its dividend.
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
The group late on Thursday said it proposed a dividend of 0.62 eur/shr as well as a special dividend of 3.58 eur/shr.
HAWESKO
Indicated unchanged
The company said it was planning to keep its dividend stable and pay 1.65 euros per share for 2013.
STROEER
Indicated 2.3 percent higher
The outdoor advertising company said 2013 operating EBITDA rose 10.3 percent to 118 million euros, just above the 116 million euro poll average.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.03 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.5 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +0.5 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
February import prices -0.1 pct m/m and -2.7 pct y/y.
Preliminary March HICP due at 1300 GMT, seen at 1.0 pct y/y and at 0.4 pct m/m.
Preliminary March CPI due at 1300 GMT, seen at 0.4 pct m/m and at 1.1 pct y/y.
