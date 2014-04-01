FRANKFURT, April 1 The following are some of the
factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
ALLIANZ
Allianz subsidiary Pacific Investment Management Co., known
as Pimco, has been removed as the subadvisor of two bond funds
totalling $3.7 billion offered by ING U.S. Investment
Management, according to a regulatory filing with the SEC
Related news
BASF, THYSSENKRUPP
Germany plans to exempt existing power plants operated by
firms making their own electricity from a surcharge to support
renewable energy, a draft law seen by Reuters showed on Monday.
Related news
DEUTSCHE BANK
Deutsche Bank, the world's largest currency trader, has
placed on leave a director of institutional foreign exchange
sales as part of an internal investigation into potential
exchange rate manipulation, a source familiar with the matter
said on Monday.
Related news
VW, DAIMLER, BMW
German car makers are increasingly dependant on China for
growth, a study showed on Monday. Last year Volkswagen, BMW and
Daimler together sold about 28 percent of their cars and light
commercial vehicles in China, up from 12 percent in 2008,
according to a study by consultancy EY.
Related news
AAREAL BANK
Aareal said it had completed the acquisition of Corealcredit
Bank AG. Aareal plans to introduce a domination and profit
transfer agreement shortly, the lender said.
Related news
SOFTWARE AG
Software AG said it had agreed to sell its SAP consulting
business in Germany, Austria and Switzerland to Scheer Group
GmbH but did not disclose financial terms for the deal.
Related news
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
XING AG - Berenberg cuts to "hold" from "buy"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.82 pct, S&P 500 +0.79 pct, Nasdaq
+1.04 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei -0.24 percent at Tuesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
March unemployment figures due at 0755 GMT. Seen down 10,000
jobs. Unemployment rate seen stable at 6.8 pt.
March Markit/BME manufacturing PMI due at 0755 GMT. Seen
stable at 53.8.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Jonathan Gould)