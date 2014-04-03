FRANKFURT, April 3 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0600 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

Fresenius Medical Care

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The kidney dialysis specialist is due to hold its Capital Markets Day in New York.

Lufthansa

Indicated unchanged

Day two of a three-day strike by the airline's pilots over early retirement. Chief Executive Christoph Franz told Germany's Bild tabloid he hoped that talks would resume soon so that solution which is acceptable to both the company and pilots could be found.

Separately, Lufthansa said it was seeking a buyer for part of its IT unit as it seeks to overhaul the entire division.

RWE

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The utility is considering the sale of its headquarters in Essen the company's board member Uwe Tigges told Germany's Rheinische Post newspaper.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Etihad Airways, owner of a 30 percent stake in Air Berlin, has finished examining Alitalia's books and will soon present a plan to revamp the loss-making Italian airline, several sources familiar with the matter said. Sources had previously told Reuters that Etihad is mulling a tie-up of Air Berlin and Alitalia.

Dow Jones up 0.24 pct, S&P 500 up 0.29 pct, Nasdaq up 0.2 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei up 1.3 pct at 0458 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Markit's final composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for March, which tracks growth in the manufacturing and service sectors, is due at 0755. Markit's March Services PMI also due at 0755, seen at 54.00, unchanged from February.

