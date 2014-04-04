FRANKFURT, April 4 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open unchanged on Friday, according to premarket
data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0618 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
COMMERZBANK
Indicated unchanged
Commerzbank subsidiary mBank, Poland's fourth
largest bank, is to seek a partner for its insurance arm,
launching a process that could include an eventual sale of the
business, it said on Thursday.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Final day of a three day pilots' strike that has seen the
cancellation of 3,800 flights and is costing the airline tens of
millions of euros.
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
The world's largest dialysis company Fresenius Medical Care
expects its ongoing cost cutting programme to yield annual
efficiency gains of $300 million from 2017, it said on Thursday.
SIEMENS
Indicated unchanged
The group is considering further acquisitions in the field
of IT, an executive told Handelsblatt.
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The European Commission has launched a formal investigation
into whether Etihad Airway's stake in Air Berlin is compliant
with European law, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing a
spokesman for the European Commission.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
HENKEL - 1.22 eur per preferred share dividend
proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
TALANX - JP Morgan raises to "overweight" from
"neutral"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones flat, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq
-0.9 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -0.1 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German industrial orders for February up 0.6 pct m/m vs 0.1
pct rise in Reuters poll.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Christoph Steitz)