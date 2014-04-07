BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 7 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.5 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0611 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 1 pct lower

French lender Societe Generale has no interest in buying Germany's second-largest bank, WirtschaftsWoche reported on Sunday, citing CEO Frederic Oudea.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.6 pct lower

Investors including DWS and Union Investment criticized CEO Dieter Zetsche's twin leadership role as head of Daimler and the Mercedes-Benz Cars division ahead of the April 9 annual meeting, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.2 pct lower

Chairman Paul Achleitner backs the lender's co-CEOs even as the bank continues to be embroiled in a number of scandals, he told weekly Der Spiegel.

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Indicated 0.3 pct higher

Larger rivals Holcim and Lafarge unveiled merger plans on Monday to create the world's biggest cement maker with combined sales of 32 billion euros ($44 billion).

K+S

Indicated 0.4 pct lower

The potash miner and salt supplier "sharply" increased sales of thawing salt last winter compared with 2013 on strong demand from North America, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported, citing executive Mark Roberts.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.5 pct lower

Audi said it may further increase production in its home market during the second quarter after adding shifts in past months on strong demand for luxury cars from China and Europe.

Audi March luxury-car sales data due.

TAG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 0.2 pct higher

The real estate company plans to raise the dividend for this year to over 50 cents per share, from 35 cents for 2013 and is open to further acquisitions, Euro am Sonntag cited CEO Rolf Elgeti as saying.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 2.1 pct higher

Etihad Airways' chief executive said on Monday that the airline was close to sealing the next phase of its partnership with Air Berlin and that it was still in due diligence over a possible tie-up with Alitalia.

Daily Handelsblatt cited a source familiar with the company's thinking as saying are plans to delist Air Berlin, but shareholder Etihad Airways has yet to approved the plans.

Separately, Air Berlin on Monday said passenger traffic measured by the aggregate number of miles flown by its customers fell 2.5 percent in March.

DELTICOM

Indicated 1.1 pct lower

The online car tyre retailer sees the possibility of doubling sales to 1 billion euros within five years, Welt am Sonntag reported, citing CEO Andreas Pruefer.

BANKS

UniCredit unit HVB is mulling options for its online broker business DAB Bank, including a possible sale, the Wall Street Journal Germany reported on Friday.

EX-DIVIDEND

HENKEL - dividend 1.22 euros per preferred share and 1.20 euros per ordinary share

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

XING - Jeffries raises to "hold" from "underperform."

OSRAM - Berenberg cuts to "hold" from "buy"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.96 pct, S&P 500 -1.25 pct, Nasdaq -2.6 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei closes -1.7 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Industrial output for February rose 0.4 percent month-on-month to 109.5. The consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of economists was for a 0.3 percent month-on-month rise.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

