FRANKFURT, June 12 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks on Thursday:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.1 pct lower
Private equity-owned chemical distributor Univar is poised
to select Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Bank of
America to lead an initial public offering, according to
people familiar with the matter.
INSURERS
Allianz indicated 0.1 pct lower
Munich Re indicated 0.1 pct lower
Talanx indicated 0.5 pct lower
German insurer Provinzial Rheinland raised its estimate for
damage claims caused by a storm in North-Rhine Westphalia this
week to 40 million euros. Germany's biggest insurers Allianz
, Ergo and Talanx do not yet have
an estimate for damage claims, they said.
SIEMENS
Indicated unchanged
French President Francois Hollande has convened a meeting
with his prime minister and economy minister on Thursday over
the fate of French industrial group Alstom, an
official in his office said.
Japan's Hitachi said it is in talks on joining
Mitsubishi Heavy's joint bid with the German
engineering group for Alstom's energy operations, the Nikkei
business daily reported, citing a top Hitachi
executive.
AIRBUS
No indication available
Airbus does not expect any negative impact from the
cancellation of 70 A350 aircraft by Dubai's Emirates airline,
the chief executive of the European planemaker said on
Wednesday.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.5 pct higher
The airport operator said on Thursday that May passenger
numbers at its main hub Frankfurt rose 3.7 percent and cargo was
up 6.9 percent.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 0.1 pct lower
The group's Australian subsidiary Leighton said it
may sell its John Holland roads and rail business as Hochtief
seeks to cut debt and potentially finance a bid for full
ownership.
JENOPTIK
Indicated 0.4 pct higher
The Austrian family Humer aims to sell its 14.01 percent
stake in the company, according to German daily Sueddeutsche
Zeitung. There have been exploratory talks with representatives
of the state government of Thuringia, the paper said, citing
financial sources.
MORPHOSYS
Morphosys indicated 2.1 pct higher
Merck indicated unchanged
The biotech company said on Thursday that it has entered a
strategic collaboration with Merck's drugs unit Serono
to develop therapies that modulate the immune system's natural
ability to fight tumors.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
Rhoen Klinikum - 0.25 eur/shr dividend proposed
Jenoptik - 0.20 eur/shr dividend proposed
Gagfah - no dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
Deutsche Wohnen - 0.34 eur/shr dividend
Indus - 1.10 eur/shr dividend
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
LUFTHANSA - Jefferies cuts to "hold"
LUFTHANSA - Credit Suisse cuts to "neutral" from
"outperform"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq
-0.1 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei -0.6 pct at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German wholesale prices decreased 0.1 percent in May versus
April and dropped 1.3 percent compared with a year earlier.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting by Edward Taylor, Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Jonathan
Gould)