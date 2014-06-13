FRANKFURT, June 13 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0630 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Two French newspapers said on Thursday that Mitsubishi
is considering taking a direct stake in French
engineering group Alstom as part of an offer with Siemens.
FMC
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
China on Friday launched an anti-dumping investigation into
makers of haemodialysis equipment in the European Union and
Japan, challenging the foreign firms who currently dominate the
global and Chinese markets.
THYSSENKRUPP, SALZGITTER
ThyssenKrupp indicated 0.1 percent lower
Salzgitter indicated unchanged
German union IG Metall may decide to strike after a second
round of wage negotiations did not yield a deal, a union
representative said on Thursday.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Chancellor Angela Merkel and German state premiers have
agreed on the main points for a procedure to rapidly auction
frequencies for fast mobile internet, Handelsblatt newspaper
reported, citing a document.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The strength of the euro is putting some overseas travellers
off shopping at Frankfurt airport, Germany's busiest hub, the
head of the airport operator said on Thursday.
GERRY WEBER
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The company reported earnings before interest and taxes rose
14.2 percent to 49.5 million euros in its fiscal first half.
RHOEN-KLINIKUM
Indicated 1.0 percent lower
Investors in the German hospitals chain on Thursday voted
again to scrap a requirement in the company's bylaws for
shareholders holding 90 percent of the capital to approve major
decisions, such as mergers and acquisitions.
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG
No indication available
The company reported net income rose to 18.9 million euros
in the second quarter from 11.4 million a year earlier and said
it expected 2013/2014 net income to fall short of that posted
for the previous year.
EX-DIVIDEND
Rhoen Klinikum - 0.25 eur/shr
Jenoptik - 0.20 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.65 pct, S&P 500 -0.71 pct, Nasdaq
-0.79 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +0.83 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Germany's consumer price inflation for May was confirmed at
down 0.1 percent month-on-month and up 0.9 percent year-on-year,
the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Jonathan Gould)