FRANKFURT, June 17 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0612 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Trading 0.3 percent higher in Frankfurt

RSA Insurance Group Ltd, Britain's largest non-life insurer, is looking to sell its Asian operations in an auction that could fetch up to $500 million and draw a wide range of suitors, including Allianz, people familiar with the sale process told Reuters.

SIEMENS

Trading 0.2 percent lower in Frankfurt

Siemens and Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries presented a joint offer to France's Alstom on Monday that included 7 billion euros ($9.5 billion) in cash, challenging a bid by General Electric.

Separately, General Electric wants to avoid a bidding war with Siemens and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries over Alstom, but it is talking to the French government about potentially changing non-price terms of the bid, a person close to GE told Reuters.

FREENET, UNITED INTERNET, DRILLISCH

Freenet trading 0.5 percent higher in Frankfurt

United Internet trading 0.2 percent higher in Frankfurt

Drillisch trading 0.5 percent lower in Frankfurt

Telefonica will win EU approval for its 8.6 billion-euro bid for KPN's German unit E-Plus after agreeing to let smaller rivals in Germany piggyback on its mobile network, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

The sources said that Telefonica is now seeking to clinch deals with German rivals Freenet, United Internet and Drillisch.

KWS SAAT

The company is investing about 160 million euros in the fiscal year 2013/2014 for research and development, the company said on Tuesday.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

BRENNTAG AG - 2.60 eur/shr dividend proposed

EVOTEC AG - no dividend proposed

BAYWA AG - 0.75 eur/shr dividend proposed

TRADING EX-DIVIDEND

HAWESKO - dividend 1.65 eur/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

AIRBUS GROUP - Berenberg starts with "buy"

RHEINMETALL - Berenberg raises to "buy" from "hold"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.03 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei +0.3 pct at Tuesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

June ZEW index of analyst and investor morale due at 0900 GMT. Sentiment index seen rising to 35.0 from 33.1 in May, the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll showed.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

