FRANKFURT, June 17 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0612 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ALLIANZ
Trading 0.3 percent higher in Frankfurt
RSA Insurance Group Ltd, Britain's largest non-life
insurer, is looking to sell its Asian operations in an auction
that could fetch up to $500 million and draw a wide range of
suitors, including Allianz, people familiar with the sale
process told Reuters.
SIEMENS
Trading 0.2 percent lower in Frankfurt
Siemens and Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
presented a joint offer to France's Alstom on Monday
that included 7 billion euros ($9.5 billion) in cash,
challenging a bid by General Electric.
Separately, General Electric wants to avoid a bidding war
with Siemens and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries over Alstom, but it
is talking to the French government about potentially changing
non-price terms of the bid, a person close to GE told Reuters.
FREENET, UNITED INTERNET, DRILLISCH
Freenet trading 0.5 percent higher in Frankfurt
United Internet trading 0.2 percent higher in Frankfurt
Drillisch trading 0.5 percent lower in Frankfurt
Telefonica will win EU approval for its 8.6
billion-euro bid for KPN's German unit E-Plus after
agreeing to let smaller rivals in Germany piggyback on its
mobile network, two people with knowledge of the matter said.
The sources said that Telefonica is now seeking to clinch
deals with German rivals Freenet, United Internet and Drillisch.
KWS SAAT
No indication available
The company is investing about 160 million euros in the
fiscal year 2013/2014 for research and development, the company
said on Tuesday.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
BRENNTAG AG - 2.60 eur/shr dividend proposed
EVOTEC AG - no dividend proposed
BAYWA AG - 0.75 eur/shr dividend proposed
TRADING EX-DIVIDEND
HAWESKO - dividend 1.65 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
AIRBUS GROUP - Berenberg starts with "buy"
RHEINMETALL - Berenberg raises to "buy" from
"hold"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.03 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq
+0.2 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei +0.3 pct at Tuesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
June ZEW index of analyst and investor morale due at 0900
GMT. Sentiment index seen rising to 35.0 from 33.1 in May, the
consensus forecast in a Reuters poll showed.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Christoph Steitz)