FRANKFURT, June 18 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open flat on Wednesday, according to premarket
data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The French government is willing to take a stake of 10
percent or more in Alstom alongside Mitsubishi Heavy
Industries (MHI) as part of the Japanese firm's joint
offer with Siemens, an Alstom union representative told Reuters
on Tuesday.
RHEINMETALL
Indicated 3.5 percent higher
The German defence group will sign a 2.7 billion euro ($3.7
billion) deal in the coming weeks for the production of 980
Fuchs 2 military vehicles for Algeria, Handelsblatt newspaper
reported on Wednesday.
SUEDZUCKER
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Moody's has downgraded the company's ratings to Baa2 with a
stable outlook.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP - 1.25 eur/shr dividend
proposed
WIRECARD - 0.12 eur/shr dividend proposed
STRATEC BIOMEDICAL - 0.60 eur/shr dividend
proposed
AIR BERLIN - no dividend proposed
STROEER - 0.10 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
BRENNTAG AG - 2.60 eur/shr dividend
BAYWA AG - 0.75 eur/shr dividend
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DEUTSCHE POST - Jefferies starts with "hold"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq
+0.4 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +0.9 pct at Wednesday's close.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Harro Ten Wolde)