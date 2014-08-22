FRANKFURT Aug 22 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

RWE

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Germany's economy ministry will give the green light for the sale of utility RWE's oil and gas unit DEA to an investor group led by Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman, despite tensions between Russia and the West over the Ukraine crisis, two people familiar with the matter said.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Deutsche Bank has sold its North American natural gas trading book to Morgan Stanley, a source familiar with the deal told Reuters.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

The chief executive of Schmolz + Bickenbach, Clemens Iller, told Swiss paper Finanz und Wirtschaft that the company was not interested in buying ThyssenKrupp's VDM unit.

SOFTWARE AG

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The business software developer said it had hired SAP executive Eric Duffaut to become chief customer officer and executive board member.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones up 0.4 pct, S&P 500 up 0.3 pct, Nasdaq up 0.1 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei closed down 0.3 pct.

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Edward Taylor)