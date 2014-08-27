BERLIN/FRANKFURT Aug 27 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The Times of India reported that Adidas is pioneering a new online model in India to protect its trade partners' turf from the rampaging growth of internet shopping sites.

CONTINENTAL

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The automotive supplier's biggest shareholder Schaeffler is due to report Q2 results.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Poland's largest mobile operator, the local Deutsche Telekom unit, will in October launch a joint offer for individual clients with Polish utility Tauron, daily paper Rzeczpospolita reported.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The German airline and pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) will return to the negotiating table on Thursday as they seek to reach agreement in a dispute over an early retirement scheme, both sides said on Tuesday.

MUNICH RE

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Munich Re said it was to buy Australian insurer Calliden Insurance Limited for about A$40 million ($37.3 million), part of Calliden Group, which is being bought by Steadfast .

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Employees at the Volkswagen auto plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, are forming a union that is to include hourly and salaried workers, as a counter to the United Auto Workers Local 42 that was established last month, a leading anti-UAW worker said on Tuesday.

CTS EVENTIM

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Q2 results due.

TOM TAILOR

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

The fashion retailer said late Tuesday that Hong Kong listed conglomerate Fosun International could acquire more shares in Tom Tailor in the coming months, depending on the share price, after buying a 23 percent stake.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

INFINEON - Credit Suisse starts the stock with "outperform" and a target price of 10.10 euros.

BRENNTAG - UBS removed the stock from its European Support Services Least Preferred List

ZOOPLUS - Berenberg raises the stock to "buy" from "sell", lifts its price target to 63 euros from 47.50 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei +0.1 pct at Wednesday's close.

LANDESBANKS

German public-sector lender Helaba said it was confident of its strong capital base ahead of health checks of the banking sector by the European Central Bank and European Banking Authority in the coming weeks.

UBER

The ride service expects to double its size in Germany by the end of the year and roll out to a number of new cities.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German consumer morale fell for the first time in more than 1-1/2 years heading into September as shoppers grew more wary of the impact on Europe's largest economy of sanctions on Russia and other international conflicts.

Separately, German July import prices -0.4 pct m/m, -1.7 pct y/y. Were seen -0.1 pct m/m, -1.4 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

