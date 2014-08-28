BERLIN/FRANKFURT Aug 28 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Thursday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0619 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
LUFTHANSA
Indicated unchanged
Pilots at Lufthansa's low-cost carrier Germanwings are to go
on strike for six hours from 0400 GMT on Friday, labour union
Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) said in a statement on Thursday. Talks
between the two parties are scheduled for later on Thursday.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The United States will not go ahead with planned import
duties on specialized steel from Japan, Germany and Poland after
the U.S. International Trade Commission found the imports were
not harming local industry.
FIELMANN
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The German opticians and spectacles retailer said its net
profit rose 4.9 percent to 33.8 million euros and affirmed its
outlook for an increase in sales and profits this year.
STRATEC BIOMEDICAL
Indicated unchanged
The laboratory equipment supplier has the financial
firepower to make acquisitions, Chief Executive Marcus Wolfinger
told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview, but said nothing concrete
was planned at the moment.
CAT OIL
Indicated 1.7 percent higher
The company reported a 19 percent gain in second-quarter
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) and said it had determined its business was unaffected
by sanctions on the Russian oil sector.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
GESCO - 2.20 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DRAEGERWERK - Berenberg raises the stock to "buy"
from "hold", cuts its price target to 83 euros from 85 euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.01 pct, Nasdaq
-0.02 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei -0.5 pct at Thursday's close.
ZALANDO IPO-ZLDO.F
Zalando, Europe's biggest online fashion retailer, reported
first-half sales rose 29.5 percent and it made its first-ever
profit, laying the groundwork for an expected imminent initial
public offering.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German August unemployment figures due at 0755 GMT.
Seasonally adjusted jobless figure seen -5,000, jobless rate
seen unchanged at 6.7 percent. Non-seasonally adjusted total
jobless number seen at 2.9 million.
The Federal Statistics Office said the number of people
employed across Germany rose by 46,000 in July.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.7586 euro)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)