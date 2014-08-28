BERLIN/FRANKFURT Aug 28 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0619 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

LUFTHANSA

Indicated unchanged

Pilots at Lufthansa's low-cost carrier Germanwings are to go on strike for six hours from 0400 GMT on Friday, labour union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) said in a statement on Thursday. Talks between the two parties are scheduled for later on Thursday.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The United States will not go ahead with planned import duties on specialized steel from Japan, Germany and Poland after the U.S. International Trade Commission found the imports were not harming local industry.

FIELMANN

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The German opticians and spectacles retailer said its net profit rose 4.9 percent to 33.8 million euros and affirmed its outlook for an increase in sales and profits this year.

STRATEC BIOMEDICAL

Indicated unchanged

The laboratory equipment supplier has the financial firepower to make acquisitions, Chief Executive Marcus Wolfinger told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview, but said nothing concrete was planned at the moment.

CAT OIL

Indicated 1.7 percent higher

The company reported a 19 percent gain in second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and said it had determined its business was unaffected by sanctions on the Russian oil sector.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

GESCO - 2.20 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DRAEGERWERK - Berenberg raises the stock to "buy" from "hold", cuts its price target to 83 euros from 85 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.01 pct, Nasdaq -0.02 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei -0.5 pct at Thursday's close.

ZALANDO IPO-ZLDO.F

Zalando, Europe's biggest online fashion retailer, reported first-half sales rose 29.5 percent and it made its first-ever profit, laying the groundwork for an expected imminent initial public offering.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German August unemployment figures due at 0755 GMT. Seasonally adjusted jobless figure seen -5,000, jobless rate seen unchanged at 6.7 percent. Non-seasonally adjusted total jobless number seen at 2.9 million.

The Federal Statistics Office said the number of people employed across Germany rose by 46,000 in July.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7586 euro) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)