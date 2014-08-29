FRANKFURT Aug 29 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0622 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Deutsche Telekom AG sees potential offers which value its
T-Mobile US Inc unit at $35 a share as being
substantially too low, a person familiar with the matter said on
Thursday, countering an earlier report from Bloomberg.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Pilots at Lufthansa's Germanwings started a six-hour strike
on Friday, disrupting the travel plans of thousands of people
returning from summer holidays, applying pressure on Lufthansa
management in their dispute over a pension scheme.
SGL CARBON
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Moody's Investors Service downgraded to B2 from B1 the
corporate family rating and changed its outlook to negative,
reflecting a deterioration in the financial performance of the
core Performance Product segment.
CAPITAL STAGE
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Q2 results due.
BERTELSMANN
Indication not available
The German media group cut its 2014 profit outlook on Friday
after the Hungarian business of its broadcaster RTL
took a hit from a new advertising tax.
EX-DIVIDEND
GESCO - dividend 2.20 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq
-0.3 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -0.2 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German July retail sales figures -1.4 pct m/m and +0.7 y/y
in real terms. Reuters poll was for +0.1 pct m/m, +1.5 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Christoph Steitz)