FRANKFURT, Sept 2 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0627 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BASF, BAYER, LANXESS
BASF indicated 0.1 percent higher
Bayer indicated unchanged
Lanxess indicated 0.2 percent higher
Chemicals trade group VCI is due to publish its Q2 report.
Separately, Bayer said new data in a Phase IIIb study showed
anti-clotting pill Xarelto reduces the risk of cardiovascular
events.
BMW, DAIMLER, VOLKSWAGEN
BMW indicated 0.4 percent higher
Daimler indicated unchanged
Volkswagen indicated 1.1 percent higher
German August car sales figures due.
Separately, Thailand is set to approve the construction of a
Volkswagen factory near the port of Bangkok, German daily
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing the Thai
investment authority BOI.
CONTINENTAL, BOSCH
Continental indicated 0.8 percent lower
The European trade body in China said Beijing is not
planning to force foreign auto parts suppliers operating in the
country to form local joint ventures, dismissing a report last
week that had stirred concern among European firms.
TIPP24
Indicated 6.2 percent higher
One day after unveiling a profit warning, Tipp24 reverted to
its previous outlook, saying the report of a jackpot that had
prompted the warning had been mistaken. It once again expects
revenues of 135-145 million euros ($177-190 million) and EBIT of
15-25 million euros in 2014, in line with guidance issued on
Aug. 6.
MVV ENERGIE
Indication 0.4 percent lower
The Germany utility is in "serious talks" to take a
strategic stake in wind and solar energy park developer Juwi AG
, Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Monday, citing
sources close to MVV.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
U.S. markets were closed on Monday for the Labor Day
holiday.
Nikkei +1.2 pct at Tuesday's close.
UBER
A Frankfurt court has issued a temporary injunction against
U.S. car service Uber, saying the group was no longer allowed to
offer its services.
(1 US dollar = 0.7621 euro)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Christoph Steitz)