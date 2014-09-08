FRANKFURT, Sept 8 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0617 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ADIDAS
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Adidas for the first time has dropped to the No.3 spot among
sportswear brands in the United States, The Wall Street Journal
reported, citing data from Sterne Agee and SportScanInfo.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Daimler's Tuscaloosa, Alabama plant is set to become the car
maker's third biggest plant behind Sindelfingen and Bremen, with
production capacity of 300,000 vehicles in 2015, CEO Dieter
Zetsche told Handelsblatt newspaper in its Monday edition.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Dish Network Corp's chairman, Charlie Ergen,
recently contacted Deutsche Telekom to express interest in
acquiring the German company's unit, T-Mobile US Inc,
Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Separately, Deutsche Telekom is readying a move into online
sport betting in a bid for a slice of Germany's multi-billion
euro gambling market, the company said on Saturday.
E.ON
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Italy's biggest utility Enel is interested in some
of the Italian assets German utility E.ON had put up for sale,
its Chief Executive Officer said, adding the group had put
forward a non-binding offer for some of the assets.
Separately, Edison, the Italian power company
controlled by France's EDF, is set to enter private
talks with E.ON to buy the German group's Italian unit E.ON
Italia, three sources close to the matter said on Friday.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The airline said it was operating normally again on Saturday
following a six-hour strike by pilots on Friday.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Volkswagen plans to invest 1 billion euros ($1.29 billion)
to build a new manufacturing plant to produce fuel efficient
cars in Thailand, Wirtschaftswoche magazine reported.
Separately, VW is slashing production at its Kaluga, Russia,
plant to 120,000 vehicles this year from a planned 150,000,
Automobilwoche reported, without citing sources. VW declined
comment but said a 10-day shutdown at the plant would start on
Monday.
AIRBUS GROUP
No indication available in Frankfurt
More than half a dozen current and former managers at
European plane maker Airbus will face a criminal court
hearing in Paris next month in a long-running insider trading
case, Der Spiegel magazine reported.
Separately, Airbus declined comment on Friday on a report
that it planned to sell 10 percent of Dassault Aviation
back to the French aerospace firm.
DRILLISCH
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The company plans to start opening its own retail stores for
mobile phones early next year, Chief Executive Paschalis
Choulidis told Wirtschaftswoche magazine.
CARS
Germany's car industry lobby VDA is hoping carbon
certificate trading could be used in the future to efficiently
offset any tighter regulatory restrictions on carbon emissions
that car makers may face, Welt am Sonntag newspaper reported,
without citing sources.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN - JP Morgan raises to "overweight"
from "neutral"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq
+0.5 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei +0.2 pct at Monday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Germany posted a record trade surplus of 22.2 billion euros
in July, suggesting Europe's largest economy could bounce back
strongly in the third quarter after suffering a surprise
contraction in the second.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(1 US dollar = 0.7729 euro)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Jonathan Gould and Christoph
Steitz)