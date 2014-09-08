FRANKFURT, Sept 8 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0617 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Adidas for the first time has dropped to the No.3 spot among sportswear brands in the United States, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing data from Sterne Agee and SportScanInfo.

Related news

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Daimler's Tuscaloosa, Alabama plant is set to become the car maker's third biggest plant behind Sindelfingen and Bremen, with production capacity of 300,000 vehicles in 2015, CEO Dieter Zetsche told Handelsblatt newspaper in its Monday edition.

Related news

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Dish Network Corp's chairman, Charlie Ergen, recently contacted Deutsche Telekom to express interest in acquiring the German company's unit, T-Mobile US Inc, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Separately, Deutsche Telekom is readying a move into online sport betting in a bid for a slice of Germany's multi-billion euro gambling market, the company said on Saturday.

Related news

E.ON

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Italy's biggest utility Enel is interested in some of the Italian assets German utility E.ON had put up for sale, its Chief Executive Officer said, adding the group had put forward a non-binding offer for some of the assets.

Separately, Edison, the Italian power company controlled by France's EDF, is set to enter private talks with E.ON to buy the German group's Italian unit E.ON Italia, three sources close to the matter said on Friday.

Related news

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The airline said it was operating normally again on Saturday following a six-hour strike by pilots on Friday.

Related news

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Volkswagen plans to invest 1 billion euros ($1.29 billion) to build a new manufacturing plant to produce fuel efficient cars in Thailand, Wirtschaftswoche magazine reported.

Separately, VW is slashing production at its Kaluga, Russia, plant to 120,000 vehicles this year from a planned 150,000, Automobilwoche reported, without citing sources. VW declined comment but said a 10-day shutdown at the plant would start on Monday.

Related news

AIRBUS GROUP

No indication available in Frankfurt

More than half a dozen current and former managers at European plane maker Airbus will face a criminal court hearing in Paris next month in a long-running insider trading case, Der Spiegel magazine reported.

Separately, Airbus declined comment on Friday on a report that it planned to sell 10 percent of Dassault Aviation back to the French aerospace firm.

Related news

DRILLISCH

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The company plans to start opening its own retail stores for mobile phones early next year, Chief Executive Paschalis Choulidis told Wirtschaftswoche magazine.

Related news

CARS

Germany's car industry lobby VDA is hoping carbon certificate trading could be used in the future to efficiently offset any tighter regulatory restrictions on carbon emissions that car makers may face, Welt am Sonntag newspaper reported, without citing sources.

Related news

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN - JP Morgan raises to "overweight" from "neutral"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei +0.2 pct at Monday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Germany posted a record trade surplus of 22.2 billion euros in July, suggesting Europe's largest economy could bounce back strongly in the third quarter after suffering a surprise contraction in the second.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (1 US dollar = 0.7729 euro) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Jonathan Gould and Christoph Steitz)