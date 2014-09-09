BRIEF-Nile Cotton Ginning nine-month loss widens
* Nine-month net loss EGP 70.1 million versus loss of EGP 9.2 million year ago
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 9 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Cost cutting initiatives at the lender's wealth management division are progressing faster than planned under Deutsche Bank's group strategy, a top executive at the unit, Bernd Amlung, was cited as saying by daily Boersen-Zeitung.
Amlung added, however, that the bank's institutional asset management business in Germany was still "punching below its weight".
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The head of Daimler's trucks unit, Wolfgang Bernhard, told Boersen-Zeitung that the division was on track to meet its full-year goals despite a difficult market environment.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
Traffic figures for August due at 1100 GMT.
EVOTEC
Indicated 24 percent lower
The biotechnology company may miss its profit target for 2014 after a trial involving a drug for which it expected to receive royalties was halted.
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND
No indication available
The telecoms operator said it planned to raise 3.62 billion euros ($4.66 billion) via a capital increase to partially finance its acquisition of E-Plus, the German business of Dutch peer KPN.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.15 pct, S&P 500 -0.31 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei +0.3 pct at Tuesday's close.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (1 US dollar = 0.7766 euro) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Ludwig Burger)
* Q1 net profit aftr tax EGP 135.6 million versus loss of EGP 11.5 million year ago