FRANKFURT, Sept 10 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.
BMW
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
An electric version of the Mini that will move the classic
British car further away from its original design will have to
wait at least six months for a possible green light, a BMW board
member said on Tuesday.
Separately, Nissan Motor Co is hiring BMW executive
Roland Krueger to head its luxury Infiniti brand, the Japanese
automaker said on Wednesday, as it struggles to establish the
second-tier brand in the global premium market.
Related news
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Daimler is "fundamentally open" to talks on deeper
cooperation with Aston Martin's new chief executive, the head of
the German luxury carmaker Dieter Zetsche said on Tuesday.
Daimler also launched the Mercedes-AMG GT, a sleek two-door
coupe with more than 500 horsepower designed to poach Porsche
customers as part of an effort to expand its
offering of upmarket sportscars.
Related news
HENKEL
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Europe's second-biggest oil company Total, under
pressure from shareholders to improve its cash flow and raise
dividends, is looking to sell Blu-Tack maker Bostik, sources
with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The asset would
likely appeal to rivals such as Henkel and others, they said.
Related news
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Lufthansa said it would provide a more detailed offer to its
pilots who on Tuesday announced their third strike action in two
weeks in a row over early retirement. Lufthansas said it would
cancel 110 flights after pilots announced an eight-hour strike
at Munich airport on Wednesday from 0800 GMT to 1600 GMT.
Related news
AXEL SPRINGER
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Springer said late on Tuesday it would set up a joint
venture with U.S. news organisation Politico, for a European
edition based in Brussels.
Related news
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The company said passenger traffic at Frankfurt airport rose
5.4 percent in August.
Related news
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated 21 percent lower
The company's shares are trading ex subscription rights
as part of its planned 3.62 billion euro (468
billion) capital increase starts.
Related news
PROSIEBEN
Indicated down 0.3 percent
ProSieben's Chief Financial Officer Axel Salzmann will leave
the company at his own request on March 31, 2015, and be
replaced by Gunnar Wiedenfels. The company says it is on track
to achieve its medium-term growth targets by 2018.
IPOs
German venture capital group Rocket Internet is set to
unveil plans on Wednesday to float a stake of just below 15
percent in the company in an IPO worth about 750 million euros,
two sources familiar with the transaction told Reuters on
Tuesday.
Related news
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
THYSSENKRUPP - Barclays starts with "underweight"
EVOTEC - DZ Bank lowers to "hold" from "buy"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq
-0.9 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +0.3 pct at Wednesday's close.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(1 US dollar = 0.7736 euro)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Christoph Steitz)