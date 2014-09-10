FRANKFURT, Sept 10 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.

BMW

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

An electric version of the Mini that will move the classic British car further away from its original design will have to wait at least six months for a possible green light, a BMW board member said on Tuesday.

Separately, Nissan Motor Co is hiring BMW executive Roland Krueger to head its luxury Infiniti brand, the Japanese automaker said on Wednesday, as it struggles to establish the second-tier brand in the global premium market.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Daimler is "fundamentally open" to talks on deeper cooperation with Aston Martin's new chief executive, the head of the German luxury carmaker Dieter Zetsche said on Tuesday.

Daimler also launched the Mercedes-AMG GT, a sleek two-door coupe with more than 500 horsepower designed to poach Porsche customers as part of an effort to expand its offering of upmarket sportscars.

HENKEL

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Europe's second-biggest oil company Total, under pressure from shareholders to improve its cash flow and raise dividends, is looking to sell Blu-Tack maker Bostik, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The asset would likely appeal to rivals such as Henkel and others, they said.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Lufthansa said it would provide a more detailed offer to its pilots who on Tuesday announced their third strike action in two weeks in a row over early retirement. Lufthansas said it would cancel 110 flights after pilots announced an eight-hour strike at Munich airport on Wednesday from 0800 GMT to 1600 GMT.

AXEL SPRINGER

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Springer said late on Tuesday it would set up a joint venture with U.S. news organisation Politico, for a European edition based in Brussels.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The company said passenger traffic at Frankfurt airport rose 5.4 percent in August.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 21 percent lower

The company's shares are trading ex subscription rights as part of its planned 3.62 billion euro (468 billion) capital increase starts.

PROSIEBEN

Indicated down 0.3 percent

ProSieben's Chief Financial Officer Axel Salzmann will leave the company at his own request on March 31, 2015, and be replaced by Gunnar Wiedenfels. The company says it is on track to achieve its medium-term growth targets by 2018.

IPOs

German venture capital group Rocket Internet is set to unveil plans on Wednesday to float a stake of just below 15 percent in the company in an IPO worth about 750 million euros, two sources familiar with the transaction told Reuters on Tuesday.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

THYSSENKRUPP - Barclays starts with "underweight"

EVOTEC - DZ Bank lowers to "hold" from "buy"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq -0.9 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei +0.3 pct at Wednesday's close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

(1 US dollar = 0.7736 euro) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Christoph Steitz)