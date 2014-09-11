BRIEF-Jerusalem Cigarette Co posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 63,509 versus profit of JOD 59,060 year ago
FRANKFURT, Sept 11 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0654 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
LUFTHANSA, AIR BERLIN
Lufthansa up 1.3 percent in early trade on Frankfurt exchange
Air Berlin up 2.6 percent in early trade on Frankfurt exchange
Germany's transport ministry is looking into potentially phasing out the country's tax on air traffic which has drawn hefty criticism from airlines, Katherina Reiche, a senior official at the ministry, said on Wednesday.
MOLOGEN
Up 3.7 percent in early trade on Frankfurt exchange
Mologen started a phase III study with immunotherapy MGN1703 in colorectal cancer.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Unchanged in early trade on Frankfurt exchange
Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile USA added 2.75 million customers in August, the largest number of monthly subscriber additions in its history, the carrier announced at a company event on Wednesday.
ALLIANZ
Up 0.3 percent in early trade on Frankfurt exchange
Pimco, a unit of Allianz, said its Total Return Fund, overseen by Bill Gross, decreased its U.S. government-related holding for a third straight month in August to 41 percent from 45 percent in July.
VOLKSWAGEN
Unchanged in early trade on Frankfurt exchange
The carmaker's global works council is backing renewed efforts by the United Auto Workers in the United States to represent workers at VW's Tennessee plant.
EVOTEC
Up 1.8 percent in early trade on Frankfurt exchange
Evotec said it extends its collaboration with CHDI Foundation to fight Huntington's disease.
HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU
Up 0.4 percent in early trade on Frankfurt exchange
Helma Eigenheimbau said it boosted its first-half revenue by around 31 percent to 65 million euros.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
BAYER AG - Berenberg raises price target to 122 euros from 118 euros, rating "buy".
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.32 pct, S&P 500 +0.36 pct, Nasdaq +0.75 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei +0.76 pct.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Germany's consumer price inflation for August was confirmed as unchanged month-on-month and up 0.8 percent year-on-year, the Federal Statistics Office said.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
* Quaterly net profit EGP 5.1 million versus EGP 4.3 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pKFJUG) Further company coverage: