FRANKFURT, Sept 15 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0630 GMT.

MUNICH RE

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Munich Re expects competitors to put up a tough fight in the coming months as reinsurers jostle over market share in renewing annual contracts with insurance company clients, it said on Sunday.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The insurer is planning to sell the personal insurance business of its U.S. subsidiary Fireman's Fund as the unit continues to miss its targets, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Saturday.

HANNOVER RE

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The reinsurer is expected to give an outlook for reinsurance market developments at the Monte Carlo reinsurance meeting.

TUI AG

Indicated 0.9 pct higher

Europe's biggest tour operator, TUI Travel, and majority owner TUI AG said they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended all-share nil-premium merger, creating a 6.5 billion euro holiday company.

DRAEGERWERK

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The medical safety technology company, dogged by sluggish demand for its products in some parts of the world, is expecting a rebound in China and the U.S. and will not cut its outlook again, CFO Gert-Hartwig Lescow told Boersen-Zeitung's Saturday edition.

EVOTEC

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Said it had extended its collaboration with the Jain Foundation Inc. to include the screening of compound libraries in multiple assay formats to seek a cure for dysferlinopathies, a group of inherited skeletal muscular dystrophy diseases.

ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN

The auto parts maker has agreed to sell its steering business to Robert Bosch.

BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM

The sales figures of the drugmaker's important product Pradaxa are lagging expectations as law suits in the U.S. are deterring customers, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Monday. The drug competes with Bayer's Xarelto.

AXEL SPRINGER

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The publisher has terminated talks with Ringier about the acquisition of political magazine Cicero and art magazine Monopol from the Swiss peer over a disagreement on terms, Der Spiegel reported on Sunday.

MORPHOSYS

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

Has received a grant of up to 1 million euros from the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF), to help fund two of its therapeutic antibody programs. The funding will support the company in developing Ylanthia antibodies against two undisclosed G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs).

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones down 0.36 pct, S&P 500 down 0.6 pct, Nasdaq down 0.53 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei is closed on Monday.

(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Arno Schuetze)