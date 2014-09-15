FRANKFURT, Sept 15 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0630 GMT.
MUNICH RE
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Munich Re expects competitors to put up a tough fight in the
coming months as reinsurers jostle over market share in renewing
annual contracts with insurance company clients, it said on
Sunday.
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The insurer is planning to sell the personal insurance
business of its U.S. subsidiary Fireman's Fund as the unit
continues to miss its targets, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on
Saturday.
HANNOVER RE
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The reinsurer is expected to give an outlook for reinsurance
market developments at the Monte Carlo reinsurance meeting.
TUI AG
Indicated 0.9 pct higher
Europe's biggest tour operator, TUI Travel, and
majority owner TUI AG said they had reached agreement
on the terms of a recommended all-share nil-premium merger,
creating a 6.5 billion euro holiday company.
DRAEGERWERK
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The medical safety technology company, dogged by sluggish
demand for its products in some parts of the world, is expecting
a rebound in China and the U.S. and will not cut its outlook
again, CFO Gert-Hartwig Lescow told Boersen-Zeitung's Saturday
edition.
EVOTEC
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Said it had extended its collaboration with the Jain
Foundation Inc. to include the screening of compound libraries
in multiple assay formats to seek a cure for dysferlinopathies,
a group of inherited skeletal muscular dystrophy diseases.
ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN
The auto parts maker has agreed to sell its steering
business to Robert Bosch.
BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM
The sales figures of the drugmaker's important product
Pradaxa are lagging expectations as law suits in the U.S. are
deterring customers, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on
Monday. The drug competes with Bayer's Xarelto.
AXEL SPRINGER
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The publisher has terminated talks with Ringier about the
acquisition of political magazine Cicero and art magazine
Monopol from the Swiss peer over a disagreement on terms, Der
Spiegel reported on Sunday.
MORPHOSYS
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
Has received a grant of up to 1 million euros from the
German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF), to
help fund two of its therapeutic antibody programs. The funding
will support the company in developing Ylanthia antibodies
against two undisclosed G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs).
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones down 0.36 pct, S&P 500 down 0.6 pct,
Nasdaq down 0.53 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei is closed on Monday.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Arno Schuetze)