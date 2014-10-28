FRANKFURT Oct 28 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.8 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0720 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BASF

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The chemicals maker said it would expand the production capacity for tertiary Butylamine at a plant in Nanjing, China, to meet increasing demand for tyre additives in China and Asia Pacific.

Related news

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

Q3 operating profit more than doubled to 232.5 million euros($295 million), beating a Reuters poll forecast of 219 million, helped by a increased trading activity, and flattered by the absence of legal expenses which had burdened the year-earlier result.

Related news

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The company's T-Mobile US business posted record subscriber growth in the third quarter on the back of aggressive marketing campaigns, but booked wider-than-expected losses due to the cost of integrating its MetroPCS network.

Related news

CELESIO

Indicated 3.4 percent lower

The drug distributor lowered its 2014 operating profit forecast on Tuesday, saying the unfavourable situation in Germany, France and Brazil was affecting earnings more than previously expected.

Related news

DMG MORI SEIKI

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The cutting-machine toolmaker plans to pay a higher dividend for 2014, it said on Tuesday, reiterating its full-year forecast.

Related news

DUERR, HOMAG

Duerr indicated 0.7 percent higher

Homag indicated 0.3 percent lower

Duerr unit Homag said Chief Executive Markus Flik will be replaced by Duerr CFO Ralph Heuwing, effective Dec. 1, 2014.

Related news

GEA GROUP

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

Q3 results due. The company already published quarterly figures for revenuesa and new orders on Oct. 13 and affirmed its 2014 outlook. EBIT is seen up 11 percent 118 million euros. Poll:

Related news

MAN SE

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

MAN slightly lowered its full-year profit forecast as third-quarter underlying earnings slumped by half to 82 million euros amid weakening truck demand.

Related news

TUI AG

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

Extraordinary general meeting scheduled for 0900 GMT. Shareholders of TUI AG are being asked to approve plans to merge TUI AG with TUI Travel.

A spokesman for TUI said the company now saw synergies of 170 million euros from the merger, compared with previous expectations for 100 million euros.

Related news

AIXTRON

Indicated 1.6 percent lower

The chip equipment maker said its third-quarter operating loss had widened due to higher research and development expenses and a drop in utilisation rates at its LED chip customers that weighed on revenues.

Related news

COMDIRECT

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The online broker owned by Commerzbank kept its 2014 pretax profit target unchanged at 75 million euros after reporting third-quarter financial results.

Related news

GRENKELEASING

Indicated 2.6 percent higher

The IT services leasing provider raised its 2014 profit forecast, saying it saw net profit reaching 62-64 million euros, after reporting third-quarter financial results.

Related news

SHW

No indication available

The company affirmed its forecast for 2014 forecast for adjusted EBITDA of 39-41.5 million euros after reporting third-quarter financial results.

Related news

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

HEIDELBERGCEMENT - Cantor raises the stock to "buy" from" hold" and cuts its target price to 61 euros from 62 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei -0.4 pct at Tuesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German September import prices +0.3 pct m/m, -1.6 pct y/y. Were seen -0.1 pct m/m, -2.0 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7875 euro) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan)