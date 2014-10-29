FRANKFURT Oct 29 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0720 GMT. The
following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
The bank reported a quarterly net loss of 92 million euros
on Wednesday as heavy legal costs outweighed a rise in
investment banking earnings. Germany's top lender reported
quarterly pretax income of 266 million euros, lifted by a 4
percent pretax profit rise from investment banking.
Separately, the bank said on Tuesday it will reshuffle top
management by naming Marcus Schenck, former finance chief at
energy group E.ON and Goldman Sachs banker, as chief
financial officer and putting current CFO Stefan Krause in
charge of operations and strategy.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The company's T-Mobile US Inc unit warned on
Tuesday that its torrid growth rate in subscribers fuelled by
aggressive promotions would slow in the fourth quarter along
with billings per customer.
LINDE
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Former Chief Executive Wolfgang Reitzle is probably not
going to become the chairman of the industrial gases supplier's
supervisory board, daily Handelsblatt reported, citing a person
familiar with the matter.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
FAW-Volkswagen Automobile Ltd, a Chinese joint venture of
Volkswagen AG, will recall 270,635 Audi cars in China
due to an air bag software issue, China's quality watchdog said
on Wednesday.
AIRBUS
No indication available
Airbus Group said on Tuesday it plans to start
production at its first U.S. factory with the larger A321
jetliner instead of the A320 as originally planned, a move that
reflects rising demand for the bigger jet.
TUI AG
Indicated 3.5 percent higher
Shareholders in both German travel and tourism group TUI AG
and British travel group TUI Travel on Tuesday approved
the pair's plans to merge.
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR
Indicated 4 percent higher
The chipmaker said on Wednesday its third-quarter operating
profit rose 61 percent as makers of smartphones and tablets, who
use its chips, were increasing production.
QIAGEN
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Q3 results due after market close. The company's adjusted
EBIT is seen down 2.9 percent at $85.2 million. Poll:
Separately, the company announced a broad agreement with
Japan's Astellas Pharma to develop companion
diagnostics.
SOFTWARE AG
Indicated 4.3 percent higher
The business software maker on Wednesday reported a flat
third-quarter operating profit as cost cuts started to pay off
amid a turnaround of its consulting business.
RATIONAL
Indicated 1.9 percent higher
The supplier of commercial kitchens expects further growth
in 2015 after confirming its outlook for stronger sales and
earnings this year. Sales rose by 10 percent and operating
profit by 21 percent in the third quarter, the group said on
Wednesday.
CANCON
Indicated 0.3 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade
The company said preliminary earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-offs,
nearly doubled to 15.5 million euros in the third-quarter.
ENBW
Indicated 3.55 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade
The utility is talking to labour representatives about
"personnel adjustments" that may affect several hundred
employees, German paper Stuttgarter Nachrichten reported, citing
a company spokesman.
This may be realised through employees switching jobs
internally but could also include some job cuts, the paper
quoted the spokesman as saying.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
BAYER - Bernstein raises the stock to
"outperform" from "market perform" and raises target price to
123 from 110 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.1 pct, S&P 500 +1.2 pct, Nasdaq
+1.8 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +1.5 pct at Wednesday's close.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Christoph Steitz and Kirsti
Knolle)